Baroness Sayeeda Warsi steps down from 'hypocritical' Conservatives as she claims party has moved 'too far right'

By Kit Heren

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has quit the Conservative party, claiming the party has move too far to the right.

The former co-chairwoman of the Conservatives said the party had displayed "hypocrisy and double standards in its treatment of different communities."

Baroness Warsi, 53, said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I have today informed my whip and decided for now to no longer take the Conservatives' whip.

"This is a sad day for me. I am a Conservative and remain so but sadly the current Party are far removed from the Party I joined and served in Cabinet.

"My decision is a reflection of how far right my Party has moved and the hypocrisy and double standards in its treatment of different communities."

Baroness Warsi, who is Muslim, has previously been critical of the party for alleged Islamophobia.

It comes with the party still choosing its next leader after the disastrous general election. She has previously criticised both frontrunners Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch.

After Mr Jenrick said in August that protesters who shout 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested, Baroness Warsi called him a "tool".

She said on social media: "Everyday before we start parliamentary business in the Commons and Lords we say a prayer and praise God - we say our parliamentary version of Allah hu Akbars at the heart of democracy - a process Robert Jenrick is a part of.

"This language from Jenrick is more of his usual nasty divisive rhetoric - he is such a tool."

In 2018, Ms Badenoch said that calls from the Muslim Council of Britain for an inquiry into alleged Islamophobia in the Conservative party were politically motivated.

Baroness Warsi said in response: "What is the point of diversity... if it doesn’t understand or reflect the experiences of a large majority of the BAME communities that make up Britain?

"Diversity isnt an individual “I’m alright Jack” moment its about representation that makes us collectively better."

Baroness Warsi stood unsuccessfully in the 2005 election, before being made a peer in 2007 to serve in the Conservative Shadow Cabinet.

She then served in the Coalition government from 2010-2014, when she resigned over Britain's stance on Gaza. She was chairwoman of the party from 2010-2012.

LBC has contacted the Conservative party for comment on Baroness Warsi's statement.