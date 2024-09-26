Baroness Sayeeda Warsi steps down from 'hypocritical' Conservatives as she claims party has moved 'too far right'

26 September 2024, 18:26

Baroness Warsi
Baroness Warsi. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has quit the Conservative party, claiming the party has move too far to the right.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former co-chairwoman of the Conservatives said the party had displayed "hypocrisy and double standards in its treatment of different communities."

Baroness Warsi, 53, said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I have today informed my whip and decided for now to no longer take the Conservatives' whip.

"This is a sad day for me. I am a Conservative and remain so but sadly the current Party are far removed from the Party I joined and served in Cabinet.

"My decision is a reflection of how far right my Party has moved and the hypocrisy and double standards in its treatment of different communities."

Baroness Warsi, who is Muslim, has previously been critical of the party for alleged Islamophobia.

It comes with the party still choosing its next leader after the disastrous general election. She has previously criticised both frontrunners Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch.

After Mr Jenrick said in August that protesters who shout 'Allahu Akbar' should be arrested, Baroness Warsi called him a "tool".

She said on social media: "Everyday before we start parliamentary business in the Commons and Lords we say a prayer and praise God - we say our parliamentary version of Allah hu Akbars at the heart of democracy - a process Robert Jenrick is a part of.

"This language from Jenrick is more of his usual nasty divisive rhetoric - he is such a tool."

Sayeeda Warsi
Sayeeda Warsi. Picture: Alamy

In 2018, Ms Badenoch said that calls from the Muslim Council of Britain for an inquiry into alleged Islamophobia in the Conservative party were politically motivated.

Baroness Warsi said in response: "What is the point of diversity... if it doesn’t understand or reflect the experiences of a large majority of the BAME communities that make up Britain?

"Diversity isnt an individual “I’m alright Jack” moment its about representation that makes us collectively better."

Baroness Warsi stood unsuccessfully in the 2005 election, before being made a peer in 2007 to serve in the Conservative Shadow Cabinet.

She then served in the Coalition government from 2010-2014, when she resigned over Britain's stance on Gaza. She was chairwoman of the party from 2010-2012.

LBC has contacted the Conservative party for comment on Baroness Warsi's statement.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charlie Mullins (l) who has put his home on the market ahead of the budget

'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins says he left country due to Labour 'letting in all the illegals'

Trump with his fist in the air

‘Secret Service responsible for failures ahead of Trump assassination attempt’

Chung Pui-kuen, the former chief editor of Hong Kong’s now shuttered pro-democracy news outlet Stand News, walks past waiting media as he arrives at the Wanchai District Court ahead of the final sente

Hong Kong court sentences former editor to 21 months in jail

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Helene upgraded to Category 2 as it barrels toward Florida

New York City mayor Eric Adams speaks to members of the press at a news conference on Monday

New York City mayor charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery

Israel Palestinians Rafah Photo Gallery

At least 11 killed after Israeli airstrike hits school in northern Gaza

A man carries a damaged bicycle at the site of an Israeli air strike in Saksakieh, south Lebanon

Netanyahu: Israel will not stop striking Hezbollah until our goals are achieved

More flooding is set to hit the UK after a week of heavy rain

More flood misery as thunderstorms and rain continue to sweep England - and now tornadoes on the way too

New York City mayor Eric Adams charged with bribery and fraud

New York City mayor Eric Adams charged with bribery and fraud - as he vows to 'continue with the job'

Three charged over Michael Schumacher blackmail plot amid claims suspects demanded £12.5m to avoid photo leak

Three charged over Michael Schumacher blackmail plot amid claims suspects demanded £12.5m to avoid photo leak

Chris Whitty

Chris Whitty admits 'some may say we overstated risk of Covid to public' at start of pandemic

Seven current and ex police officers will face a gross misconduct hearing over accessing files related to Sarah Everard's disappearance

Seven Met officers to face misconduct hearing over Sarah Everard case files

c

Convicted killer, 45, admits murder of woman whose body was cut up and dumped in park and river nine miles apart

Chris Good, 52, died in a parachute accident while representing Great Britain at the 10th World Canopy Piloting Championships in South Africa

SAS soldier killed in parachute accident in South Africa while representing Great Britain at world skydiving contest

The Kremlin is warning against the West supporting Ukraine's attacks on its territory

Changes to Russia's nuclear policy a 'warning' to Ukraine's allies not to support Kyiv's attacks, Kremlin says

The Cure performing at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans in May 2023

The Cure announce new album and release first new song in 16 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ian Langley

Man charged over death of 'kind' dad-of-one killed by XL bully 'while walking beloved puppy'
Police urge Mohamad al-Fayed victims to come forward as Harrods boss apologises for 'toxic culture of secrecy'

Police urge Mohamed al-Fayed victims to come forward as Harrods boss apologises for 'toxic culture of secrecy'
A Russian BM-21 Grad self-propelled 122mm multiple rocket launcher fires on an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Russian missiles and drones target Kyiv for five hours

Popular Greek singer Marinella performs in Athens

Greek singer Marinella in hospital after collapsing during concert

'Significant development' in notorious Cheese Wire Killer cold case as police identify 200 possible DNA matches

'Significant development' in notorious Cheese Wire Killer cold case as police identify 200 possible DNA matches
The US, UK, France and other allies jointly called on Wednesday for an immediate 21-day ceasefire

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rules out UK and US ceasefire proposal with Lebanon
Harrods boss says he 'failed employees' and claims Mohamed al Fayed 'presided over toxic culture of secrecy'

Harrods boss apologises for Mohamed al Fayed scandal saying the former owner 'presided over toxic culture of secrecy'
Britain must step up if America pulls back: why ammunition, armoured vehicles, and heavy firepower are vital to keep Ukraine in the fight.

Britain must step up if America pulls back: why ammunition, armoured vehicles, and firepower are vital to keep Ukraine in the fight
Just Eat orange satchel in Southport. UK High streets food sales, delivery & collection in Chapel Street, Southport

Did somebody say..? Just Eat announces plans to start delivering sex toys and lingerie to customers
TV antiques dealer and husband left 'feeling like criminals' after £3,000 fine for reporting migrant hiding in their van

TV antiques dealer and husband left 'feeling like criminals' after £3,000 fine for reporting migrant hiding in their van

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit