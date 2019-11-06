Breaking News

Schiphol Airport on lockdown as plane is ‘hijacked by three knifemen’

6 November 2019, 19:41

The incident is at Schiphol airport
The incident is at Schiphol airport. Picture: PA

Schiphol airport in Amsterdam has been placed on lockdown following reports of a plane being hijacked by three knifemen.

Dutch military police have said they are investigating a suspect situation on board the aircraft, but have not yet offered any further details.

Schipol airport tweeted: "The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. 

"We will keep you posted."

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has reported that an air ambulance is currently at the scene.

There are no current reports of injuries.

We will update this story as it develops...

