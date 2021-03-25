Teacher suspended for 'showing pupils cartoon of Prophet Muhammad' in lesson

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has been criticised for showing an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad. Picture: Google

By Ewan Quayle

A school has apologised and suspended a teacher pending an investigation following an angry protest over an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad that was shown in a class.

Dozens of pupils and parents and a local religious scholar gathered outside Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire on Thursday morning after it emerged the picture had been used as part of a religious studies lesson.

The demonstration outside the school gates delayed lessons until 10am, with a text sent out to parents apologising for the incident.

The group were filmed chanting "Allahu Akbar" - "God is Great" - and "get the headteacher".

In a statement, Headteacher Gary Kibble said: "The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate resource in a recent religious studies lesson.

"The member of staff has also given their most sincere apologies.

"We have immediately withdrawn teaching on this part of the course and we are reviewing how we go forward with the support of all the communities represented in our school."

He added: "It is important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs, but this must be done in a sensitive way."

Police arrived outside the school after protesters gathered outside the main entrance. Picture: LBC

As the protest went on into the afternoon, police moved in to try and break it up.

The Purpose of Life charity, which works with the school, has said it is "deeply hurt" by the teacher's actions and called on him to resign, stating that it "cannot work with or promote" the school.

"We took great pleasure in working with Batley Grammar School, helping the local children and we hope can continue this beautiful relationship," founder Mohammad Sajad Hussain wrote in a letter to the headteacher.

"However, until we see Mr Denville's position permanently removed from Batley Grammar School, we cannot work with or promote Batley Grammar School.

"Whilst the school has issued an unreserved apology, for Muslims this does not go far enough."