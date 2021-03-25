Teacher suspended for 'showing pupils cartoon of Prophet Muhammad' in lesson

25 March 2021, 14:33 | Updated: 25 March 2021, 14:53

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has been criticised for showing an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad
Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has been criticised for showing an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad. Picture: Google
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A school has apologised and suspended a teacher pending an investigation following an angry protest over an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad that was shown in a class.

Dozens of pupils and parents and a local religious scholar gathered outside Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire on Thursday morning after it emerged the picture had been used as part of a religious studies lesson.

The demonstration outside the school gates delayed lessons until 10am, with a text sent out to parents apologising for the incident.

The group were filmed chanting "Allahu Akbar" - "God is Great" - and "get the headteacher".

In a statement, Headteacher Gary Kibble said: "The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate resource in a recent religious studies lesson.

"The member of staff has also given their most sincere apologies.

"We have immediately withdrawn teaching on this part of the course and we are reviewing how we go forward with the support of all the communities represented in our school."

He added: "It is important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs, but this must be done in a sensitive way."

Police arrived outside the school after protesters gathered outside the main entrance
Police arrived outside the school after protesters gathered outside the main entrance. Picture: LBC

As the protest went on into the afternoon, police moved in to try and break it up.

The Purpose of Life charity, which works with the school, has said it is "deeply hurt" by the teacher's actions and called on him to resign, stating that it "cannot work with or promote" the school.

"We took great pleasure in working with Batley Grammar School, helping the local children and we hope can continue this beautiful relationship," founder Mohammad Sajad Hussain wrote in a letter to the headteacher.

"However, until we see Mr Denville's position permanently removed from Batley Grammar School, we cannot work with or promote Batley Grammar School.

"Whilst the school has issued an unreserved apology, for Muslims this does not go far enough."

A digger tries to free the keel of the Ever Given (Suez Canal Authority/AP)

Publicans have attacked proposals for them to decide whether to check if customers have been vaccinated.

The Ever Given

A protester from the Uighur community living in Turkey, participates in a protest in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Some MPs believe there are "genuine worries" about the safety of smart motorways

Middle aged women hospitalised with Covid were the worst affected by the disease in the long term, research found

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Nick Ferrari challenged the campaigner over the issue

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

Nick Ferrari hit out at the idea

'Priti Patel's proposed asylum system overhaul could go wrong quite quickly'

James O'Brien discussed the case of a seal which had to be put down after being attacked by a dog

