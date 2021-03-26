School at centre of 'Prophet Muhammad cartoon' row moved to online learning

26 March 2021, 08:46 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 09:09

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has moved to online learning
Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has moved to online learning. Picture: LBC
Vicki Smith

By Vicki Smith

A school at the centre of a row over a teacher reportedly showing students an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad has moved to online learning overnight.

Dozens of pupils and parents and a local religious scholar gathered outside Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire for the second day in a row this morning after it emerged the picture had been used as part of a religious studies lesson.

A teacher has been suspended over the incident pending an investigation.

LBC was sent a screenshot of a message to parents saying that "after careful consideration" the school had decided to move to remote learning.

Some parents received the message last night, while others only got it this morning.

Read more: Teacher suspended for 'showing pupils cartoon of Prophet Muhammad' in lesson

Read more: Robert Jenrick 'troubled' teacher has 'gone into hiding' over cartoon of Prophet Muhammad

Some parents received the message last night where some didn't get it until this morning
Some parents received the message last night where some didn't get it until this morning. Picture: LBC

It has since been reported the teacher has "gone into hiding" and is receiving police protection following outrage the cartoon has caused.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick today told LBC he was "deeply troubled" by those reports.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari, the Housing Secretary said it is "unacceptable" for teachers to feel threatened and intimidated whilst doing their jobs.

"This is a country based on free speech, and teachers should be able to tackle difficult and controversial issues in the classroom and issues shouldn't be censored," he explained.

"And secondly, and most importantly, it is absolutely unacceptable for teachers and staff in our schools to be threatened or intimidated.

"We need to make sure that there is tolerance and respect.

"I was troubled by the scenes I saw outside of the school gates. We don't want those who work in our schools, parents or children feeling intimidated when they are coming in just because a difficult issue has been tackled in the classroom."

Jenrick then added the teacher needing police protection was "reminiscent of the scenes we saw in France", referencing the horrific killing of history teacher Samuel Paty in Paris last year after he showed a class a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad.

"We don't want to go down that route, of course a teacher should not have to go into hiding in this country because of something they may have done or said in the classroom,"

Mr Jenrick said."We need an atmosphere of respect and tolerance and we need to be sure our teachers are comfortable to tackle complex and difficult issues.

"So I would strongly urge those people who have taken to the streets to dial this down and work with the school in a productive and sensible way."

LBC has contacted Batley Grammar School for comment

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Asda pay verdict comes after a long legal struggle.

Why the Asda equal pay verdict feels 'significant'

H&M

China targets British officials and H&M after EU move on Xinjiang abuses
Iain Duncan Smith is among those targeted by China's sanctions over Uyghur Muslims.

'Profoundly sinister': China hits British MPs and groups with sanctions
The Red Arrows are among all Hawk T1 jets have been grounded after a Royal Navy plane crashed in Cornwall

Red Arrows grounded after Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crash

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has been criticised for showing an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad

Teacher suspended for 'showing pupils cartoon of Prophet Muhammad' in lesson
People stand examining a house destroyed by a tornado

At least five dead as tornadoes lash Alabama and Georgia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story
Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London