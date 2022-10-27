School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Children should not be 'unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has issued new guidance stating that rules on certain hairstyles – such as braids, plaits and cornrows – are likely to be unlawful if they don’t make exceptions on race.

There are growing calls to bring in legal protection to stop an ‘epidemic’ of school exclusions.

In 2020, the the commission funded teenager Ruby Williams's legal challenge against her school after she was repeatedly sent home because of her hair.

A recent campaign has explored how generations of Britons were forced to miss school picture days because of their hair.

Jackie Killeen, chief regulator at the EHRC, said: ‘Discrimination based on hair can have serious and long-lasting consequences for victims and their families.

‘As Britain’s equality regulator, we want to put a stop to pupils being unfairly singled out for their appearance in schools.

‘That’s why, after working closely with experts and those directly affected, we are launching these practical resources to help school leaders understand the law in this area and prevent discrimination from happening.

‘Every child deserves to be celebrated for who they are and to thrive in school without having to worry about changing their appearance to suit a potentially discriminatory policy.’

Michelle De Leon, founder and CEO of World Afro Day, said the guidance is ‘an important step towards ending hair discrimination’.