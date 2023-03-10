Arctic blast sweeps Britain shutting schools as snow settles: Is your child's school closed? Check the full list here

Many schools have been forced to close as snow blankets parts of the UK. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Schools continue to be affected by the Arctic freeze currently sweeping Britain, as a blanket of snow forces widespread closures. Check here to see whether your child's school is shut.

More sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland's northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies.

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings after snow flurries and freezing conditions were picked up by its weather radar.

Amber warnings were issued for the northern England, Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, with the Met Office noting 'significant disruption' is expected.

Meanwhile, four yellow weather warnings have now been issued for snow covering much of the nation, except for areas of South East England and western Scotland.

The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK, the Met Office said. There are currently dozens of school closures with thousands of students affected, as well as warnings for motorists.

An arctic blast has forced schools across the country to shut their doors as treacherous conditions and heavy snowfall make travel dangerous. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Read more: Snow hits UK as Met Office warns of travel disruption and ice danger

REad more: New plans to stop small boats 'very concerning' says UN refugee body as Rishi Sunak insists he's 'up for the fight'

Chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.

A number of national severe warnings for snow and ice were issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are "very likely". A level three cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England.

How to check if your child's school is closed

People in England and Wales can check here.

If you're in Scotland you can check here.

People in Northern Ireland can go here.

Alternatively, visit your council's website.

School closures: Full list

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE Bedgrove Junior School closed and is expected to reopen on Monday 13th March due to no heating or electricity. More information is available here.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE Parents are advised to check the school's website. More information can be found here.

CENTRAL BEDFORDSHIRE There are currently no school closures due. For more information click here.

CORNWALL There are currently no school closures. For more information click here.

CUMBRIA Snow has seen widespread closures.

Dowdales School

Grayrigg CofE School

Kirkby Stephen Grammar School

Kirkoswald CofE School

Milburn School

Sedbergh Primary School

Settlebeck School.

For more information click here.

DERYBSHIRE Widespread closures have affected many schools across the country.

Aldercar Infant School

Ambergate Primary School

Lons Infant School

Swanwick Primary School

Belper School and Sixth Form Centre

Corfield CofE Infant School

Ripley Infant School

Ripley St. Johns CE Primary School and Nursery

Lons Infant School, Corfield CofE Infant School

Ripley Infant School

Ripley St. Johns CE Primary School and Nursery

Belper School and Sixth Form Centre

Ripley St. Johns CE Primary School and Nursery

For more information click here.

DEVON Schools are currently open. A full list is here.

DORSET No closures have yet been announced for Dorset, updates here.

DURHAM Heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions mean the following schools will remain closed on Friday, March 13.

Aclet Close Nursery School

Bearpark Primary School

Benfieldside Primary School

Bowes Hutchinson's CofE

Broom Cottages Primary School

Butterknowle Primary School

Cockton Hill Infant School

Consett Junior School

Cotherstone Primary School

Crook Primary and Nursery School

Dean Bank Primary and Nursery School

Durham St Margaret's CofE Primary School

Elemore Hall School

Esh Winning Primary School

Evergreen Primary School

Fencehouses Woodlea Primary School

Framwellgate Moor Primary School

Framwellgate School Durham

Frosterley Primary School

Green Lane CE Controlled Primary School

Ingleton CofE Primary School

Langley Park Primary School

Montalbo Nursery and Primary School

North Park Primary School

Our Lady & St Thomas RCVA Primary School

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs' RCVA Primary School

Peases West Primary School

Sacriston Academy

Sedgefield Community College

St Bede's RCVA Primary School

St John's CofE Aided Primary School

St Joseph's RCVA Primary School

St Stephen's Church of England Primary School Willington

Staindrop CofE Primary

Stanley Crook Primary School

Sunnybrow Primary School

Thornley Primary School

Tow Law Millennium Primary School

UTC South Durham

Willington Primary School

Woodland Primary School

For more information click here.

EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE Sledmere and Wetwang Primary School will remain shut due to snowfall. A full list is here.

EAST SUSSEX

No closures are reported, however, a full list is being constantly updated here.

ESSEX A full list is here but parents are advised to check with their school.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE The following schools are closed on Friday, March 10 due to treacherous weather conditions.

Berkeley Primary School

A full list is here.

HAMPSHIRE There are no closures reported. A full list can be found here.

HEREFORDSHIRE

Burghill Communnity Academy is closed and is planned to open at 12pm.

Canon Pyon CE Academy is closed and is planned to open at 12pm.

Clifford Primary School is closed today due to snow.

Earl Mortimer College and Sixth Form Centre is closed today due to snow.

Ewyas Harold Primary School is closed today due to snow.

Fairfield High School is closed today due to snow, with students working from home.

John Masefield High School and Sixth Form Centre is partially closed.

Kingstone High School is partially closed.

Kington Primary School is closed today due to snow.

Lady Hawkins High School is partially closed.

Leintwardine Endowed Primary School is closed today due to snow.

Leominster Primary School is closed today due to adverse weather conditions.

Llangrove CE Academy closed at 12pm yesterday due to heavy snowfall.

Longtown Primary School is closed today due to snow.

Michaelchurch Escley Primary School is closed today due to snow.

Pembridge CE Primary School is closed today.

Peterchurch Primary School is closed today due to snow.

Shobdon Primary School is closed today due to snow.

Stretton Sugwas C of E Academy is closed and plans to open at 12pm today.

Queen Elizabeth High School is partially closed.

Wigmore School Primary is closed today due to snow.

A full list is here.

HERTFORDSHIRE Parents are advised to contact the school or academy directly. More information can be found here.

KENT Check here for a full list is here.

LANCASHIRE Due to adverse weather, the following Burnley schools are currently closed on Friday, March 10.

Barden Primary School

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College, a Voluntary Academy

Burnley Brunshaw Primary School

Burnley Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School

Burnley Brunshaw Primary School

Burnley Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School

Burnley Lowerhouse Junior School

Burnley Rockwood Nursery School

Burnley Springfield Community Primary School

Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary School

Burnley St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Burnley St Stephen's Church of England Primary School

Burnley Stoneyholme Community Primary School

Burnley Whittlefield Primary School

Casterton Primary Academy

Cherry Fold Community Primary School

Christ the King Roman Catholic Primary School

Coal Clough Academy

Hapton Church of England/Methodist Primary School

Holly Grove School

Padiham Green Church of England Primary School

Reedley Hallows Nursery School

Rosegrove Infant School

Shuttleworth College

Sir John Thursby Community College

St Augustine of Cantebury Roman Catholic Primary School

St John's Church of England Primary School, Cliviger

St Mary Magdalene's Roman Catholic Primary School

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School. Burnley

The Heights Burnley

The Rose School

Unity College

Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School

Worsthorne Primary School

Widespread snow has seen schools closed across Hyndburn & Ribble Valley, Lancaster, Pendle, Preston and Rossendale.

A full list can be found here.

LINCOLNSHIRE Parents are advised to check directly with the school. More information can be found here.

LONDON Some schools across London are closed today due to continued snow and ice.

Check by visiting the relevant council website.

Barking and Dagenham

Barnet

Bexley

Brent

Bromley

Camden

City of London

Croydon

Ealing

Enfield

Greenwich

Hackney

Hammersmith & Fulham

Haringey

Harrow

Havering

Hillingdon

Hounslow

Islington

Kensington & Chelsea

Kingston upon Thames

Lambeth

Lewisham

Merton

Newham

Redbridge

Richmond upon Thames

Southwark

Sutton

Tower Hamlets

Waltham Forest

Wandsworth

Westminster

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE Parents are advised to check the school or academy's website for closure details. For more information click here.

NORFOLK There are no closures being reported today. A full list is here.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Parents are advised to check the school or academy's website for school closures.

NORTHUMBERLAND Due to adverse weather, the following Schools are currently closed.

Kielder Primary School

Slaley First School

A full list is here.

NORTH YORKSHIRE For information about individual schools, parents are advised to contact the school directly or tune into local radio for updates. More information can be found here.

OXFORDSHIRE There are no reported closures at present. A full list is here.

PEMBROKESHIRE A full list is here.

SHETLAND ISLANDS A full list is here.

SURREY Parents who live in Surrey are advised to check their school's website directly for news on closures. For more information click here.

SOMERSET

Most schools have now reopened after being closed on Thursday, March 9. A full list is here.

SHROPSHIRE Major disruption has been seen to schools in Shropshire with more than 100 primary and secondary schools currently closed due to adverse weather and snowfall. For a full list of schools, click here.

STAFFORDSHIRE More than 60 primary and secondary schools across the area remain closed on Friday, March 10 due to adverse weather conditions. More information can be found here.

SUFFOLK A full list is here.

WARWICKSHIRE There are more than 34 reported school closures in Warwickshire at present. Most closures are cited as closed due to adverse weather. More information can be found here.

WEST SUSSEX A full list is here.

WILTSHIRE A full list is here.

WORCESTERSHIRE There are extensive school closures due to snow and adverse conditions across Worcestershire at present. More the 50 schools remain shut on Friday, March 10. More information can be found here.