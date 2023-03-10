James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Arctic blast sweeps Britain shutting schools as snow settles: Is your child's school closed? Check the full list here
10 March 2023, 10:12 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 10:27
Schools continue to be affected by the Arctic freeze currently sweeping Britain, as a blanket of snow forces widespread closures. Check here to see whether your child's school is shut.
More sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland's northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies.
The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings after snow flurries and freezing conditions were picked up by its weather radar.
Amber warnings were issued for the northern England, Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, with the Met Office noting 'significant disruption' is expected.
Meanwhile, four yellow weather warnings have now been issued for snow covering much of the nation, except for areas of South East England and western Scotland.
The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK, the Met Office said. There are currently dozens of school closures with thousands of students affected, as well as warnings for motorists.
Chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.
A number of national severe warnings for snow and ice were issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are "very likely". A level three cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England.
How to check if your child's school is closed
- People in England and Wales can check here.
- If you're in Scotland you can check here.
- People in Northern Ireland can go here.
- Alternatively, visit your council's website.
School closures: Full list
BUCKINGHAMSHIRE Bedgrove Junior School closed and is expected to reopen on Monday 13th March due to no heating or electricity. More information is available here.
CAMBRIDGESHIRE Parents are advised to check the school's website. More information can be found here.
CENTRAL BEDFORDSHIRE There are currently no school closures due. For more information click here.
CORNWALL There are currently no school closures. For more information click here.
CUMBRIA Snow has seen widespread closures.
- Dowdales School
- Grayrigg CofE School
- Kirkby Stephen Grammar School
- Kirkoswald CofE School
- Milburn School
- Sedbergh Primary School
- Settlebeck School.
For more information click here.
DERYBSHIRE Widespread closures have affected many schools across the country.
- Aldercar Infant School
- Ambergate Primary School
- Swanwick Primary School
- Belper School and Sixth Form Centre
- Corfield CofE Infant School
- Ripley Infant School
- Ripley St. Johns CE Primary School and Nursery
For more information click here.
DEVON Schools are currently open. A full list is here.
DORSET No closures have yet been announced for Dorset, updates here.
DURHAM Heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions mean the following schools will remain closed on Friday, March 13.
- Aclet Close Nursery School
- Bearpark Primary School
- Benfieldside Primary School
- Bowes Hutchinson's CofE
- Broom Cottages Primary School
- Butterknowle Primary School
- Cockton Hill Infant School
- Consett Junior School
- Cotherstone Primary School
- Crook Primary and Nursery School
- Dean Bank Primary and Nursery School
- Durham St Margaret's CofE Primary School
- Elemore Hall School
- Esh Winning Primary School
- Evergreen Primary School
- Fencehouses Woodlea Primary School
- Framwellgate Moor Primary School
- Framwellgate School Durham
- Frosterley Primary School
- Green Lane CE Controlled Primary School
- Ingleton CofE Primary School
- Langley Park Primary School
- Montalbo Nursery and Primary School
- North Park Primary School
- Our Lady & St Thomas RCVA Primary School
- Our Lady Queen of Martyrs' RCVA Primary School
- Peases West Primary School
- Sacriston Academy
- Sedgefield Community College
- St Bede's RCVA Primary School
- St John's CofE Aided Primary School
- St Joseph's RCVA Primary School
- St Stephen's Church of England Primary School Willington
- Staindrop CofE Primary
- Stanley Crook Primary School
- Sunnybrow Primary School
- Thornley Primary School
- Tow Law Millennium Primary School
- UTC South Durham
- Willington Primary School
- Woodland Primary School
For more information click here.
EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE Sledmere and Wetwang Primary School will remain shut due to snowfall. A full list is here.
EAST SUSSEX
No closures are reported, however, a full list is being constantly updated here.
ESSEX A full list is here but parents are advised to check with their school.
GLOUCESTERSHIRE The following schools are closed on Friday, March 10 due to treacherous weather conditions.
- Berkeley Primary School
A full list is here.
HAMPSHIRE There are no closures reported. A full list can be found here.
HEREFORDSHIRE
- Burghill Communnity Academy is closed and is planned to open at 12pm.
- Canon Pyon CE Academy is closed and is planned to open at 12pm.
- Clifford Primary School is closed today due to snow.
- Earl Mortimer College and Sixth Form Centre is closed today due to snow.
- Ewyas Harold Primary School is closed today due to snow.
- Fairfield High School is closed today due to snow, with students working from home.
- John Masefield High School and Sixth Form Centre is partially closed.
- Kingstone High School is partially closed.
- Kington Primary School is closed today due to snow.
- Lady Hawkins High School is partially closed.
- Leintwardine Endowed Primary School is closed today due to snow.
- Leominster Primary School is closed today due to adverse weather conditions.
- Llangrove CE Academy closed at 12pm yesterday due to heavy snowfall.
- Longtown Primary School is closed today due to snow.
- Michaelchurch Escley Primary School is closed today due to snow.
- Pembridge CE Primary School is closed today.
- Peterchurch Primary School is closed today due to snow.
- Shobdon Primary School is closed today due to snow.
- Stretton Sugwas C of E Academy is closed and plans to open at 12pm today.
- Queen Elizabeth High School is partially closed.
- Wigmore School Primary is closed today due to snow.
A full list is here.
HERTFORDSHIRE Parents are advised to contact the school or academy directly. More information can be found here.
KENT Check here for a full list is here.
LANCASHIRE Due to adverse weather, the following Burnley schools are currently closed on Friday, March 10.
- Barden Primary School
- Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College, a Voluntary Academy
- Burnley Brunshaw Primary School
- Burnley Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School
- Burnley Lowerhouse Junior School
- Burnley Rockwood Nursery School
- Burnley Springfield Community Primary School
- Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary School
- Burnley St Peter's Church of England Primary School
- Burnley St Stephen's Church of England Primary School
- Burnley Stoneyholme Community Primary School
- Burnley Whittlefield Primary School
- Casterton Primary Academy
- Cherry Fold Community Primary School
- Christ the King Roman Catholic Primary School
- Coal Clough Academy
- Hapton Church of England/Methodist Primary School
- Holly Grove School
- Padiham Green Church of England Primary School
- Reedley Hallows Nursery School
- Rosegrove Infant School
- Shuttleworth College
- Sir John Thursby Community College
- St Augustine of Cantebury Roman Catholic Primary School
- St John's Church of England Primary School, Cliviger
- St Mary Magdalene's Roman Catholic Primary School
- St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School. Burnley
- The Heights Burnley
- The Rose School
- Unity College
- Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School
- Worsthorne Primary School
Widespread snow has seen schools closed across Hyndburn & Ribble Valley, Lancaster, Pendle, Preston and Rossendale.
A full list can be found here.
LINCOLNSHIRE Parents are advised to check directly with the school. More information can be found here.
LONDON Some schools across London are closed today due to continued snow and ice.
Check by visiting the relevant council website.
NOTTINGHAMSHIRE Parents are advised to check the school or academy's website for closure details. For more information click here.
NORFOLK There are no closures being reported today. A full list is here.
NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Parents are advised to check the school or academy's website for school closures.
NORTHUMBERLAND Due to adverse weather, the following Schools are currently closed.
- Kielder Primary School
- Slaley First School
A full list is here.
NORTH YORKSHIRE For information about individual schools, parents are advised to contact the school directly or tune into local radio for updates. More information can be found here.
OXFORDSHIRE There are no reported closures at present. A full list is here.
PEMBROKESHIRE A full list is here.
SHETLAND ISLANDS A full list is here.
SURREY Parents who live in Surrey are advised to check their school's website directly for news on closures. For more information click here.
SOMERSET
Most schools have now reopened after being closed on Thursday, March 9. A full list is here.
SHROPSHIRE Major disruption has been seen to schools in Shropshire with more than 100 primary and secondary schools currently closed due to adverse weather and snowfall. For a full list of schools, click here.
STAFFORDSHIRE More than 60 primary and secondary schools across the area remain closed on Friday, March 10 due to adverse weather conditions. More information can be found here.
SUFFOLK A full list is here.
WARWICKSHIRE There are more than 34 reported school closures in Warwickshire at present. Most closures are cited as closed due to adverse weather. More information can be found here.
WEST SUSSEX A full list is here.
WILTSHIRE A full list is here.
WORCESTERSHIRE There are extensive school closures due to snow and adverse conditions across Worcestershire at present. More the 50 schools remain shut on Friday, March 10. More information can be found here.