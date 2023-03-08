Schools shut as snow blasts Britain: Is you child's school closed? Check the full list here

Many schools have been forced to close as snow blankets parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

Schools are being forced to close today as Britain is struck by snow. Here's how to check if your child's school is shut.

More sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland's northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies.

The Met Office's early morning weather radar showed an area of rain moving in from the south and west which was starting to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east.

The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK, the Met Office said. There are currently dozens of school closures with thousands of students affected, as well as warnings for motorists.

Chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.

A number of national severe warnings for snow and ice were issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are "very likely". A level three cold weather alert has been issued for the whole of England.

How to check if your child's school is closed

People in England and Wales can check here.

If you're in Scotland you can check here.

People in Northern Ireland can go here.

Alternatively, visit your council's website.

School closures: Full list

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE A full list is here.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE School closures will be communicated to parents via the school or college. Parents are advised to check their school's website. More information here.

CENTRAL BEDFORDSHIRE Currently no school closures. More information here.

CORNWALL There are currently no school closures due to unforeseen circumstances. For more information click here.

CUMBRIA There are currently no school closures due to unforeseen circumstances. For more information click here.

DEVON Webber's Church of England Primary School aims to open from 10am.

Burlescombe Church of England Primary School is partially closed as the 'local conditions in the lanes are currently unsafe'. It hopes to open from 10am.

A full list is here.

DORSET Shaftesbury CE VC Primary School, Wincombe Lane is closed.

Shaftesbury School, Salisbury Road is closed.

St Andrews CE VA Primary School, Fontmell Magna, Fontmell Magna is closed.

A full list is here.

DURHAM There are currently no school closures due to adverse weather. For more information click here.

EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE Market Weighton Infant School is partially closed 'due to a loss of utilities'. A full list is here.

EAST SUSSEX

Beacon Academy in Crowborough will open later at 10am at its Beeches site and 11.20am at its Green Lane site.

High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School has cancelled its breakfast club and will open at 9am as normal.

Jarvis Brook School in Crowborough is closed due to the heating not working.

St Michael's Primary School in Withyham will open at 9.30am.

Ticehurst and Flimwell Church of England Primary School will open at 9.30am.

Uplands Academy in Wadhurst will open at 10am. A full list is here.

ESSEX A full list is here but parents are advised to contact the school directly.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE Rowanfield Infant School and Rowanfield Junior School is closed due to the heating not working. A full list is here.

HAMPSHIRE Icknield School in Andover is closed due to 'difficult driving conditions'.

Bentley Church of England Primary School is closed due to heavy snow and uncleared roads in the village.

St Mary's Bentworth Church of England Primary School is closed.

The Vyne Community School will open from 10am.

Kingsclere Church of England Primary School is closed due to 'staff unable to reach the school'.

Cranbourne School will open from 10am.

Ecchinswell and Sydmonton Church of England Primary School is closed due to poor weather conditions.

St Martin's East Woodhay Church of England (Aided) Primary School is closed.

Test Valley School is closed. Woolton Hill Junior School Community is closed.

St Michael's Church of England Controlled Infant School will open from 10am.

Crookham Church of England Aided Infant School is closed due to weather conditions and a fault with the heating systems.

Grayshott Church of England Controlled Primary School is closed.

Wootey Infant School and Wootey Junior School is closed due to heavy snow in Alton.

Park View Primary School will open from 10am.

The Coppice Spring Academy is closed.

Oakridge Junior School will open from 10am.

Amery Hill School is closed.

Kings Furlong Junior School 'hopes to be open by 10am'.

Hurstbourne Tarrant Church of England Primary School is closed.

Selborne Church of England Primary School is closed.

Saint Lawrence Church of England Primary School is closed.

Buryfields Infant School is closed.

St Michael's Church of England Controlled Junior School will open from 10am.

The Hurst School is closed.

Chawton Church of England Primary School is closed.

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School is closed.

The Ashwood Academy is closed.

The Butts Primary School is closed.

Dove House School is closed.

Burghclere Primary School is closed.

Oakley Church of England Junior School will open from 10am.

Alton Infant School is closed.

Anstey Junior School is closed.

Testbourne Community School is closed.

Aldworth School will open from 10am.

Limington House School is closed. Andrews' Endowed Church of England Primary School is closed.

Bushy Leaze Early Years Centre is closed.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School is closed.

Rowhill School is closed.

Vernham Dean Gillum's Church of England Primary School is closed.

Binsted Church of England Primary School is closed.

Tadley Community Primary School will open from 10am.

North Waltham Primary School will open from 10am.

Wellington Community Primary School is closed.

Mayhill Junior School is closed.

The Austen Academy is closed.

Overton Church of England Primary School is closed.

A full list is here.

HEREFORDSHIRE

Colwall Church of England Primary School is partially closed.

Lea CE Primary School is partially closed.

Fairfield High School is partially closed.

John Masefield High School and Sixth Form Centre is partially closed.

Kingstone High School is partially closed.

Lady Hawkins High School is partially closed.

Queen Elizabeth High School is partially closed.

A full list is here.

KENT

A full list is here.

LANCASHIRE

A full list is here.

OXFORDSHIRE There are no reported closures at present. A full list is here.

LONDON Some schools across London are closed today due to continued snow and ice.

Check by visiting the relevant council website. Barking and Dagenham Barnet Bexley Brent Bromley Camden City of London Croydon Ealing Enfield Greenwich Hackney Hammersmith & Fulham Haringey Harrow Havering Hillingdon Hounslow Islington Kensington & Chelsea Kingston upon Thames Lambeth Lewisham Merton Newham Redbridge Richmond upon Thames Southwark Sutton Tower Hamlets Waltham Forest Wandsworth Westminster

NORFOLK There are no closures being reported today. A full list is here.

NORTHUMBERLAND New Hartley First School is closed due top a burst pipe. A full list is here.

NORTH YORKSHIRE For information about individual schools, parents are advised to contact the school directly or tune into local radio for updates.

More information can be found here.

PEMBROKESHIRE A full list is here.

SHETLAND ISLANDS A full list is here.

SURREY Parents who live in Surrey are advised to check their school's website directly for news on closures. For more information click here.

SOMERSET A full list is here.

SHROPSHIRE There are no reported school closures in Shropshire at present. More information can be found here.

STAFFORDSHIRE There are no reported school closures in Staffordshire at present. More information can be found here.

SUFFOLK A full list is here.

WEST SUSSEX A full list is here.