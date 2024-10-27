Rachel Reeves promises £1.4 billion to fix 'crumbling' schools in Budget, but unions warn 'more is needed'

27 October 2024, 07:35

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rachel Reeves has pledged £1.4 billion in next week's Budget to fix crumbling schools and triple breakfast clubs - but education unions have said that more money is needed.

The Chancellor said that children should not suffer because of the parlous state of Britain's finances, including a widely trailed multi-billion-pound 'black hole' of overspend.

But some economists cautioned that most of the funding announced on Sunday would be enough only to keep existing initiatives going.

The Treasury said the £1.4 billion would "ensure the delivery" of the school rebuilding programme, which was announced in 2020 and aims to rebuild or refurbish about 500 schools in a decade.

The scheme seeks to carry out construction projects at a rate of about 50 a year but the government last year forecast that it would complete fewer projects than initially planned, according to the National Audit Office.

Read more: Keir Starmer is a 'working person', Rachel Reeves insists amid Budget tax row

Read more: 'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term

The ‘crumbly concrete crisis’ explained

The £1.4 billion is understood to be a £550 million increase on last year to support the programme.

The Treasury also confirmed £1.8 billion would be allocated for the expansion of Government-funded childcare, with a further £15 million of capital funding for school-based nurseries.

Primary schools can now apply for up to £150,000 of the £15 million, with the first stage of the plan expected to support up to 300 new or expanded nurseries across England, it said.

Ms Reeves also said she would triple investment in free breakfast clubs to £30 million in 2025-26 after having announced at Labour's party conference a £7 million trial across up to 750 schools starting in April next year.

Headteacher on 'insults' surrounding RAAC crisis as her school is affected

Labour's manifesto committed to spending £315 million on breakfast clubs by 2028-29.

Another £44 million has been announced to help kinship and foster carers, which will include piloting a new kinship allowance across up to 10 local authorities to test whether offering financial support can increase the number of children taken in by family and friends.

Meanwhile, some £16 million is to be allocated to improve the running of HM Revenue and Customs to crack down on tax evasion, which the Government estimates will raise an extra £6.5 billion a year for public services, as reported by the Mirror.

The measures would include upgrading the office's app to allow people to make voluntary self-assessment payments in instalments and seeking to increase the answer rate of phone calls to the department, the paper reported.

Ms Reeves has also called on Government departments to make efficiency savings of 2% - freeing up "billions" of pounds that would be reinvested in the front line, according to the Sunday Times.

Bridget Phillipson leaves a cabinet meeting this week
Bridget Phillipson leaves a cabinet meeting this week. Picture: Alamy

The Chancellor said: "This Government's first Budget will set out how we will fix the foundations of the country. It will mean tough decisions, but also the start of a new chapter for Britain, by growing our economy through investing in our future to rebuild our schools, hospitals and broken roads.

"Protecting funding for education was one of the things I wanted to do first because our children are the future of this country. We might have inherited a mess, but they should not suffer for it."

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the funding would help "put education back at the forefront of national life".

"This is a Budget about fixing the foundations of the country, so there can be no better place to start than the life chances of our children and young people," she said.

"Our inheritance may be dire, but I will never accept that any child should learn in a crumbling classroom."

Daniel Kebede said the investment was not enough
Daniel Kebede said the investment was not enough. Picture: Alamy

However, Institute for Fiscal Studies researcher Christine Farquharson said that "in a tight fiscal context" the commitments "largely reflect decisions to continue programmes."

She said: "Putting £1.4 billion into the school rebuilding programme next year will be enough to keep what was always intended as a 10-year programme going in its sixth year.

"£1.8 billion for the rollout of new childcare entitlements similarly confirms plans set out under the previous government.

"Bumping up the breakfast club budget to £30 million does seem to be a boost on the previously-announced £7 million - but this is still only a tenth of what the Labour manifesto plans to spend by 2028-29, so the bulk of the rollout lies ahead."

Unions warned the funding announcement left a shortfall in terms of what was needed to restore the school estate and urged the Government to increase investment in next year's spending review.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

General secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders Pepe Di'Iasio welcomed the extra £550 million, but said it was "pretty modest" set against the challenge at hand, and described the target of rebuilding 50 schools a year as "woefully unambitious".

Head of the National Education Union Daniel Kebede said the money was a "first step but more is needed", while NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman urged ministers to commit to a "major" rebuilding programme next year.

"There remains a significant shortfall in terms of what is needed to restore the school estate to a satisfactory condition," he said.

The announcement comes after more than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England were forced to shut down days before the autumn term last year following concerns that classrooms and other buildings containing reinforced autoclaved concrete (Raac) were unsafe.

Ms Reeves will use her first Budget as Chancellor next week to announce a change to the UK's debt rule that will open the door for the Government to spend billions more on long-term infrastructure, such as replacing dilapidated buildings on the public sector estate.

Former Shadow Chancellor says Labour must be 'bold' with its Budget

She is expected to target public sector net financial liabilities (PSNFL) as her new measure of debt rather than the current yardstick of underlying public sector net debt.

A shift to PSNFL would give her greater headroom to meet her debt reduction target, because it includes a wider mix of state assets and liabilities - notably including expected student loan repayments to offset some of the liability.

Had PSNFL been used as the metric in the March 2024 budget, the "headroom" - the margin by which the fiscal rule is met - would have increased by £53 billion, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

She is also expected to hike employer national insurance by up to two percentage points and cut the earnings threshold at which employers pay contributions - measures that would raise a combined total of around £20 billion.

Capital gains tax, inheritance tax and fuel duty are among some of other levers Ms Reeves could potentially pull to raise revenue as she seeks to put the economy on a firmer footing.

The Chancellor will not face broadcasters for pre-Budget interviews this Sunday, saving her appearances instead for the following weekend when she will answer questions on its contents.

Rachel Reeves' 'former mentor' has some tips for the Chancellor ahead of the Budget

But in an interview with the Observer she suggested she wanted the statement to match the greatest moments in Labour's economic history.

"In 1945, we rebuilt after the war; in 1964, we rebuilt with the 'white heat of technology'; and in 1997, we rebuilt our public services. We need to do all of that now," she said.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "In government, the Conservatives had a relentless focus on giving every child the best start in life.

"We launched the largest ever expansion of childcare, recruited 27,000 teachers and drove up school standards.

"On the other hand, Labour are breaking their promises to the public.

"Just like their broken promises on hiking taxes and fiddling the fiscal rules, they've broken their promises to students - introducing a new tax on education and plotting the cancellation of dozens of new schools projects."

