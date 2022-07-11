School petition calls for students to wear PE kit all day over changing room 'anxiety'

11 July 2022, 11:42 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 13:10

A school in Peterborough is being urged to change its PE kit policy (stock pic).
A school in Peterborough is being urged to change its PE kit policy (stock pic). Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Parents and students are calling for a school in Peterborough to let children stay in their PE kit all day amid fears of "anxiety and vulnerability" about teenagers getting changed in front of their peers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The petition, believed to have been started by a student at The Deepings School in Peterborough, is pushing for its PE policy to be kept in place - allowing pupils to come to school wearing their kit and stay in it all day.

The rules were implemented in September 2020 to minimise the risk of catching coronavirus when pupils were in close contact in the changing rooms.

It's now being suggested that the policy should remain in place to avoid "further anxiety and vulnerability" when young people are forced to get changed around others.

Read more: 'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

The petition, signed by more than 200 people, also says that reinstating the rule change will force many transgender and LGBT students into "difficult situations" about where they can get changed and where they can feel "comfortable".

It proposes that the policy is kept in place, stating that the kit has "no negative effect on how we behave in classes".

However, the school's headteacher, Richard Lord, said staff believe it is not hygienic for pupils to stay in their PE kits all day after a lesson of being active and getting sweaty.

He told LBC: "It doesn't surprise me that lots of students have signed the petition saying they want to wear their PE kits all week... but it also has a bearing on the standards of uniform."

"When children were not allowed to cross bubbles we introduced the PE kit policy, asking children to come in to school in their kits," he explained.

"As Covid mitigations have decreased we've relaxed some of those mitigations, including reintroducing students changing for PE.

"I think it's pretty common practice in secondary schools for children to get changed for PE, it really is. The only difference for us is we kept that mitigation slightly longer than other schools."

He said they have a very "traditional" school uniform, with students required to wear ties and blazers.

But it's "not appropriate" for a student to do PE at the beginning of the day, in hot conditions, and then have to sit in that PE kit for the rest of the day.

He also said they have recently added a room for people questioning their sexual identity so they can get dressed alone, if they prefer.

“We have put in provisions for people questioning their gender identity and will be helping those students who are more anxious about getting changed,” Mr Lord added.

He said they are very keen to work with students and individuals to work with their families to find the best solution, and said they are "really supportive" of pupils.

Some parents have signed the petition, with one mother saying: “I will not force [my daughter] to undress somewhere she does not feel comfortable.”

Read more: Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman

Another person wrote: "Some children have sever [sic] anxiety and the idea of having to change in front of other students will have a serious detrimental effect on their mental health for no good reason as there is no benifit [sic] to changing at school. They should have a choice those who want to go in pe kit can those who prefur [sic] to get changed at school do that."

Read more: UK's worst airports for flight delays revealed as Heathrow warns of more cancellations

The Deppings School in Peterborough.
The Deppings School in Peterborough. Picture: Google Street View

Mr Lord said the policy, which had been introduced at a number of schools and since dropped, had been kept in place because pupils and staff were still testing positive for coronavirus.

The petition has not only been launched to support students who are struggling with their anxiety, but also because it will mean children have less to carry.

One parent wrote: "It’s a much more efficient system to wear PE to school. Resulting in the children having less to carry. Less uniform going missing / PE kits being left on buses etc. Less washing. My daughter has never known getting changed or showered at school and does not feel comfortable. I will not force her to undress somewhere she does not feel comfortable."

Another said the new policy has been "hugely beneficial" to her daughter.

LBC has approached The Deppings School for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A 15-year-old boy has been given a life sentence for the murder of Ava White

Boy, 15, given life sentence for murder of Ava White, 12, in Liverpool

A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher

Archie Battersbee "has no prospect of recovery", a court has heard

Archie Battersbee 'has no prospect of recovery', hospital lawyers tell court

Breaking
Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone is to be charged over an alleged £400m fraud

Bernie Ecclestone to be charged with fraud over ‘£400m offshore assets'

Eleven MPs have now thrown their hat in the ring, including Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Jeremy Hunt.

Who will replace Boris? The Tory contenders battling to become Britain's next PM

Boris Johnson revealed he won't publicly back any leadership candidate

Boris won't 'ruin any candidate's chances' as 11 Tories line up in leadership battle

Stonemason James Markham, 45, was stabbed to death outside his home

Boy guilty of murdering dad-of-three who confronted gang of yobs ‘who abused his daughter’

Scene of the Manchester crash

Woman dies and two injured after double decker crashes into bus stop in Manchester

Passengers sleeping in Birmingham Airport and baggage chaos at Heathrow.

UK's worst airports for flight delays revealed as Heathrow warns of more cancellations

Liz Truss will face Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak in a race for the Tory leadership

Truss launches Tory leadership bid with pledge to cut taxes 'from day one'

The Santander branch in Brixton was targeted by the cash trickster

Crook posing as G4S guard tricked bank staff into handing over £150,000

New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.

Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman

Brits swarmed beaches over the weekend as a heatwave hit the country.

Heatwave health alerts issued and water rationing urged as temperatures soar to 33C

Latest News

See more Latest News

Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers
Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts
Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb
Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena

'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George
Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.

Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'
The battle for Britain’s next Prime Minister begins

Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race
Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer
'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London