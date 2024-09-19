School pupil with an 'animal persona' allowed to identify as wolf after suffering from 'species dysphoria'

By Danielle de Wolfe

A school pupil has been allowed to self-identify as a wolf by her teacher after claiming she had an "animal persona" and belonged to a different species.

The youngster is believed to be suffering from "species dysphoria" - a condition where a person feels trapped in a body belonging to the wrong species.

Similar in principle to gender dysphoria - a condition where a person believes their body to be that of the wrong gender - the secondary school pupil has received support and "counselling" from teachers and a "wellbeing worker" over the decision.

The case, cited in official documents held by the council, is thought to be the first case of its kind in Scotland.

The local authority said the pupil was part of a wider group who referred to themselves as "furries" and identified themselves as having an "animal persona".

However, clinical neuropsychologist Dr Tommy MacKay told the Mail Online: "There is no such condition in science as 'species dysphoria'".

Recent months have seen a growing number of children choosing to identify as wild animals as opposed to humans, including dragons, sharks and even dinosaurs.

The council said it offered "personal support" to the pupil, explaining: "There is very little specific guidance on species dysphoria."

The as yet unnamed council said it followed Scottish government guidance called Getting It Right For Every Child (Girfec).

It added they had used something known as a "wellbeing wheel" - a diagram used in Girfec guidance that emphasises the importance of helping youngsters "overcome inequalities" - to ensure the child felt supported.

It's the latest incident involving school-age children choosing to identify as animals rather then by gender.

Last year a fallout began between a pupil and her teacher at a school in Sussex after the child refused to accept that a classmate identified as a cat.

The school teacher at Rye College, in East Sussex, told the pupil she was “despicable” for refusing to accept that her classmate's self-identified as an animal.

The year 8 class were reportedly told they could “be who you want to be and how you identify is up to you”.

The pupil responded: “If they want to identify as a cat or something then they are genuinely unwell – crazy.”

The row is said to have erupted after one pupil asked the 'cat': “How can you identify as a cat when you’re a girl?”

It comes as a free speech group have alleged they were kicked out of a Brighton pub after saying children should not be taught trans ideology in schools.

The group, Free Speech Brighton, were ordered to leave the Southern Belle hotel and pub on Tuesday night.