Schoolboy, 14, goes missing after being separated from friends while swimming in River Mersey

A boy went missing after going swimming off Crosby beach. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A major search operation has been launched for a boy, 14, who went missing in the River Mersey while swimming with friends.

The teenager became separated from his friends at around 7pm on Sunday.

A part of Crosby beach has been cordoned off while searches are carried out.

The boy is understood to have been swimming at an area near a radar tower before getting separated from his friends.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that emergency services are responding to an incident in Waterloo this evening, Sunday, 30 June.

"Just after 7pm emergency services received a report of a concern for safety of a 14-year-old boy who had gone swimming in the River Mersey, near to the radar tower with a group of friends.

"His friends had come out of the river but had become separated from him and he has not been seen since.

"The incident is ongoing and Crosby beach near to the radar tower has been cordoned off.

"We are asking people to avoid the area at this time, whilst the emergency services, including the coastguard and North West Ambulance Service, continue searching for the missing boy."