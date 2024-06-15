Schoolboy killed in hit and run as police urgently look for driver

Coventry's Radford Road, where the schoolboy was killed. Picture: Google

By Charlie Duffield

A 12-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run catastrophe with police now urgently looking for the driver.

Officers confirmed that the 12-year-old died, having been hit by a BMW on Redford Road in Coventry at approximately 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics did their best to save him but the boy tragically died at the scene.

Later police seized a BMW involved in the crash but they are looking for the driver who left the scene.

Sergeant Rich Evans, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "We would appeal to the driver or for any of the passengers who were in the vehicle to do the right thing and to contact us.

"A 12-year-old boy has tragically lost his life and we need you to come forward and hand yourselves in.

"We are helping to support the family at this very difficult time as they try to comprehend what has happened.

“We also like to hear from witnesses or people with any information including dash cam footage to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3407-140624.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”