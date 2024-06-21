Public schoolboy obsessed by 'zombie apocalypse' guilty of claw hammer attack on sleeping staff and students

21 June 2024, 15:06 | Updated: 21 June 2024, 15:42

Public schoolboy guilty of attempted murder after vicious clawhammer attack on sleeping staff and students ahead of 'zombie apocalypse'
Public schoolboy guilty of attempted murder after vicious clawhammer attack on sleeping staff and students ahead of 'zombie apocalypse'. Picture: PA

By Danielle De Wolfe

A schoolboy has been found guilty of viciously attacking two sleeping students and a teacher with hammers at a public school in Devon as he prepared for a "zombie apocalypse".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 16-year-old boy, who attended Blundells School in Tiverton, Devon, was found guilty of attempted murder at Exeter Crown Court on Friday.

The teenager was wearing just his boxer shorts and was allegedly "on a mission" to protect himself from a zombie apocalypse when he carried out the attack shortly before 1am on June 9 last year.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stood accused of three counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack.

The teenager admitted assaulting the two boys and the housemaster at Blundell's School, but claimed he was in fact sleepwalking.

During the trial, prosecutor James Dawes KC told jurors of the "obsession that the defendant had with one of the boys, an obsession with hammers as weapons, and an obsession with killing and killers and the killing of children."

Read more: 'Outwardly normal' boy, 15, who murdered teenager Alfie Lewis named for first time as judge lifts anonymity

Public schoolboy guilty of attempted murder after vicious clawhammer attack on sleeping staff and students ahead of 'zombie apocalypse'
Public schoolboy guilty of attempted murder after vicious clawhammer attack on sleeping staff and students ahead of 'zombie apocalypse'. Picture: Blundell's

Exeter Crown Court heard that the youth armed himself with three claw hammers and waited for the two boys to be asleep before attacking them.

The two pupils were asleep in cabin-style beds in one of the co-ed school's boarding houses when the defendant climbed up and attacked them.

Housemaster Henry Roffe-Silvester, who was asleep in his own quarters, was awoken by a commotion coming from the boarding house and upon investigation, he found a silhouetted figure standing in the two boys' room.

Read more: Russian hackers publish NHS patients' details and blood test results online after London hospital cyber attack

The jury heard how the boy then turned towards him and repeatedly struck him over the head with a hammer, inflicting six direct blows.

Another student heard Mr Roffe-Silvester shouting and swearing as he fled the bedroom and dialled 999 - believing there was an intruder.

The two boys were discovered in their beds a few minutes later.

The court heard how the two boys had suffered skull fractures, as well as injuries to their ribs, spleen, a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

Both are now living with the "long-term consequences" of the attack but have no memory of the incident.

The defendant maintained he was sleepwalking at the time of the attacks - meaning he would not be guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity.

However, after 40 hours of deliberations, the jury instead chose to find the schoolboy guilty of three counts of attempted murder.

Public schoolboy guilty of attempted murder after vicious clawhammer attack on sleeping staff and students ahead of 'zombie apocalypse'
Public schoolboy guilty of attempted murder after vicious clawhammer attack on sleeping staff and students ahead of 'zombie apocalypse'. Picture: PA

Trial judge Mrs Justice Cutts said she would adjourn sentencing for the preparation of pre-sentence reports, including a psychiatric report, and would pass sentence on October 18.

"I don't intend to sentence today, further reports are needed," she said.

"I would wish a psychiatric report. That needs to be a court-ordered report.

"I can say that inquiries have been made to find somebody who would be able to write a report. It has not been straightforward because of the defendant's age."

During the trial, James Dawes KC, prosecuting, told jurors: "The investigation has uncovered an obsession that the defendant had with one of the boys, an obsession with hammers as weapons, and an obsession with killing and killers and the killing of children.

"He had motive, that he had planned something like this, thought about it in advance, and he was awake.

Read more: Former spy and daughter may give evidence at Salisbury poisonings inquiry

"He was using his iPad right up to the moment before the attack."

But one expert told the jury the boy would have been sleepwalking.

Dr Mark Pressman went on to describe the attack on Mr Roffe-Silvester as "a textbook example of sleepwalking violence" and said there were no features in the case inconsistent with sleepwalking.

He also told the jury that, as the evidence supported the view that the defendant was sleepwalking when he attacked Mr Roffe-Silvester, he must also have been asleep during the attacks on the two boys because there was not time to fall into a deep sleep between the incidents.

Relatives of the defendant also told the court about a history of sleepwalking in their family.

Another expert, Dr John O'Reilly, said he did not believe the boy was asleep as a sleepwalker does not initiate violence because it is triggered by noise or touch.

Giving evidence, the boy told jurors he remembered going to sleep before the attack and then seeing the dormitory covered in blood.

"I knew something really bad had gone on and everyone was looking towards me," he said.

"I didn't remember doing anything so the only rational thing I was thinking was that I was sleepwalking."

He said he kept two hammers by his bed "for protection" from the "zombie apocalypse".

The boy added: "I feel very terribly sorry for all three individuals because of what I did to them.

"I feel very sorry for everyone, the families and themselves."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo of passengers boarding an Easyjet plane

Chaos as Easyjet kicks 26 men off flight headed from the UK to Portugal for 'disruptive behaviour'

Bardia Shojeifard

'Outwardly normal' teen killer with 'worrying interest in knives' posed with huge blade before murdering Alfie Lewis, 15

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday

Pictured: Baby girl mauled to death in Coventry dog attack at family home

PC Idominik Efeotor raised the issue at the annual State of London debate

'The people who investigate the officers are the problem’: Black Met officer hits out at disproportionate treatment in disciplinary process
Salisbury Novichok victim Dawn Sturgess

Former spy and daughter may give evidence at Salisbury poisonings inquiry

Rishi Sunak has urged voters not to let Labour 'waltz into office'

'Don't let Labour waltz into office', Sunak tells voters as Brits may not 'ever' be able to get them out of power

Exclusive
Starmer says eco mob 'needs to feel the full force of the law' as he slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil

Starmer says eco mob 'needs to feel the full force of the law' as he slams 'pathetic' Just Stop Oil

The M6

Drivers face misery as major motorway closed for three days next week, sending cars on 90 minute diversion

Kings College Hospital NHS Trust is one of two London Hospitals affected by the hackers

Russian hackers publish NHS patients' details and blood test results online after London hospital cyber attack

Bardia Shojaeifard killed Alfie Lewis

'Outwardly normal' boy, 15, who murdered teenager Alfie Lewis named for first time as judge lifts anonymity

Helicopters, sniffer dogs and 4x4s have been deployed in the search for Jay Slater.

Helicopters and sniffer dogs deployed as Spanish authorities focus on new terrain in search for missing Jay Slater

Former Man United footballer Nicky Butt sentenced after breaking motorcyclist's leg in horror Range Rover crash

Former Man United footballer Nicky Butt sentenced after breaking motorcyclist's leg in horror Range Rover crash

Nick Adderley has been sacked after panel found him guilty of gross misconduct and lying

Police chief who wore fake Falklands medal found guilty of gross misconduct and sacked for lying

Anthony Hill disappeared on Monday morning

Body found by police searching for Martin Lewis' MoneySavingExpert colleague Anthony Hill

Just Stop Oil plans major disruption to summer holidays with private jet stunt just the start

Eco mob Just Stop Oil plots summer holiday chaos as group targets airports - labelling private jet stunt a 'prelude'

A British man has been stabbed to death outside Oxygen nightclub in Spain

Brit, 31, suffers ‘violent death’ after being stabbed in fight outside Spanish nightclub

Latest News

See more Latest News

Internet sleuths have flooded social media pages with speculation about Jay Slater's disappearance.

Web sleuths bombard social media pages with conspiracy theories as search for missing Jay Slater enters day five
Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle

Princess Kate wishes William happy birthday as she shares adorable family photo amid cancer battle
Jay Slater Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day - here's what we know

Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day as Guardia Civill release search footage
Italian football legend Roberto Baggio was hospitalised after a gang attacked him in his home

Football legend Roberto Baggio hospitalised after gang targeted him and his family in terrifying raid at his home
Emily Atack has given birth to her first child - Barney James Garner

'All my dreams have come true': TV star Emily Atack welcomes son Barney with boyfriend Alistair Garner
A friend of missing Jay Slater has said the Spanish police are 'not doing a good enough job' in the search.

Police slammed for ‘not doing enough’ in hunt for missing Jay Slater as friends ‘take search effort into own hands’
Davies said it is “quite difficult to suspend somebody in the middle of an election campaign anyway”

General Election LIVE: Tories found breaking gambling rules should be 'kicked out' says Cabinet minister
Rob Burrow left a series of messages for his children to be shared with them as they grow up, his wife has revealed.

Rob Burrow recorded messages to be shared with children during special life moments as they grow up, his wife reveals
A Met Office weather forecast shows temperatures are set to climb across the UK.

Exact date UK temperatures to soar to 29C in 'hottest weather of year so far', Met Office forecast reveals
Rishi Sunak said he is 'incredibly angry' over election date betting allegations.

Rishi Sunak 'incredibly angry' over election betting allegations as he vows to 'boot out' anyone guilty of wrongdoing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen kept a keen eye on the race through a pair of binoculars.

Frustrated Queen Camilla puts on animated display at Ascot as she watches races with King Charles
Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.

Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’
William appeared at Ascot

Prince William shares tender moment with Kate's mother as she suffers mishap at Ascot

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit