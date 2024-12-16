Breaking News

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli. Picture: Family Handout / LBC / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter following the death of pensioner Bhim Kohli in a Leicestershire park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr Kholi, 80, died in hospital after being injured in a park in Braunstone Town in September, Leicestershire, on Monday, September 2.

It comes after a 15-year-old boy was charged with the murder of the dog walker in September of this year.

The fatal attack on Mr Kohli took place in Franklin Park at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening. He died in hospital the next day.

His family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.". Picture: Family Handout

Read more: Devastated friends pay tribute to 'gentle' grandfather, 80, 'kicked to death by youths' only seconds away from home

Read more: Pictured: Dog walker, 80, killed in Leicester 'just 30 seconds from home', as 5 children aged 12-14 arrested for murder

Police arrested a boy and a girl, who were both aged 14 at the time, alongside a boy and two girls aged 12, on suspicion of murder in September.

Four of the five children arrested were subsequently released by the force.

Mr Kohli's death came after the pensioner reported anti-social behaviour to police after being abused, spat at and had rocks thrown at him by youths.

His family said: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

“He has always been a very hardworking man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active. One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go everyday to tend to his plots and was so proud of them.

Mr Kholi, 80, died in hospital after being injured in a park in Braunstone Town in September, Leicestershire, on Monday, September 2. Picture: Family Handout

"He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

“Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile.

"Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him."

It comes as the pensioner's long-time friend and neighbor, Deep Singh Kalia, 70, expressed shock at the incident.

He described Mr. Kohli as a “gentle” man who was well-loved in the community."He loved his allotment, loved his dog, and loved his family.