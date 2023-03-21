Schoolgirl, 12, has been missing for a week, as 'extremely concerned' police launch fresh appeal

Jamie-Lee Harvie. Picture: Police Scotland

By Kit Heren

A Scottish schoolgirl has been missing for more than a week, with police saying her disappearance is "extremely concerning".

Jamie-Lee Harvie, 12, was reported missing from Ayr on Tuesday March 14. She was last seen by a family member at Irvine railway station at about 3.30pm that day.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of her near Irvine Royal Academy at about 7pm on Saturday, but no updates since then.

Chief Inspector Kevin Lammie, of Police Scotland's Ayrshire division, said for a child one year out of primary school to be missing for more than a week is "extremely concerning".

Jamie-Lee is white, about 5ft tall, of medium build and speaks with a local Ayrshire accent. She has long, light-brown hair.

Where Jamie-Lee was last seen. Picture: Google Street View

When she was last seen she was wearing black leggings, a black jumper, a black puffer jacket and black trainers.

Ch Insp Lammie said: "At 12 years old, Jamie-Lee is just a child, one year out of primary school, and she has now been missing without a trace for a week, which is extremely concerning.

"Thankfully, at this time, there is nothing to suggest Jamie-Lee has come to any harm.

"We have a team of dedicated officers who have been speaking with her family and friends, who we believe hold the key to finding her.

"We are conducting extensive searches at addresses in the Ayr and Irvine areas, but so far, there has been no further information as to her whereabouts. We don't believe she has a mobile phone with her or access to a bank account.

"We want to stress Jamie-Lee is not in any trouble, we don't want her worrying about that, all we want is to make sure she is safe.

"I would like to hear from anyone in North Ayrshire, particularly in Irvine, who may have seen Jamie-Lee or been in her company recently. We would urge you to contact officers immediately with any information that could help with our inquiries.

"All her family and friends want is for Jamie-Lee to be found safe and well."

Police said any information that can help them trace the girl can be passed on via 101, quoting reference 2277 of Tuesday March 14 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.