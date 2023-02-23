Schoolgirls left tearful after 'male teachers line them up to measure their skirts with a ruler' to make sure they're not too short

23 February 2023, 20:42

Schoolgirls have allegedly had their skirts measured by male teachers at one school in Merseyside
Schoolgirls have allegedly had their skirts measured by male teachers at one school in Merseyside. Picture: Alamy/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

Schoolgirls have been left tearful amid claims that male teachers have been lining them up with a ruler to enforce the school's skirt length policy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rainford High School, in St Helens, Merseyside, tells female students to wear skirts that at least reach down to their knees.

Some schoolgirls and parents have claimed that male teachers have been involved in measuring the skirt length of students.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition calling on the school to revoke the policy, which some have branded "ridiculous" and "outdated". Reports have even surfaced of protests at the school.

One parent told The Liverpool Echo: "My daughter came home in tears after this debacle. One of the highest achievers in her year, never been in trouble in her life and is subject to this.

File photo
File photo. Picture: Alamy

"Skirt at the knee and wearing tights too. Young girls lined up at the door and separated by male staff! 2023 not 1823."

The school's headteacher has denied that teachers have committed any wrongdoing. They added that concerns that "challenging students" had been dealt with "unfairly" would be investigated fully.

Read more: Sadiq Khan announces free school meals for all primary school pupils in London

Read more: Free school meals in London: How to claim, eligibility and start date

Signing the petition, one woman said that her "granddaughter came home mortified that her skirt height was inspected by a male teacher in front of male pupils”.

"My daughter is being threatened with suspension when she wears the longest skirt I can get which will still fit her waist as she is slim! There is absolutely no reason that this should be an issue for a girl whose skirt is barely above the knee!

"This attitude that girls are responsible for boys/men's behaviour because of their clothes needs to stop! It is outdated and sexist! I would have expected better from this school!"

Another said: "I am fed up if the school humiliating girls about the skirts. Only a few take advantage of the rules. Don’t have a go at the ones that aren’t as bad."

