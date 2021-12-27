Schools could send entire year groups home as Omicron threatens staff shortages

27 December 2021, 12:54

The Government is determined to keep schools open next term but Omicron could still present huge problems
The Government is determined to keep schools open next term but Omicron could still present huge problems. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Headteachers are raising concerns ahead of the start of term as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant threatens to cause significant disruption.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Staff shortages could result in entire year groups being sent home, while isolating pupils could miss "high-stakes" mock exams for their GCSEs and A-levels.

The Government is determined to keep schools open, however spiralling cases of the highly infectious strain could still present huge challenges.

READ MORE: PM to receive Covid data briefing as Tory MP advises 'caution' before applying new curbs

READ MORE: New restrictions in Scotland and Northern Ireland come into force with all eyes on PM

The head of a school leaders' union Geoff Barton has said certain year groups could be prioritised if there is limited staff available in the new term.

One approach could be to keep in school Year 11 and Year 13 pupils doing their GCSEs and A-levels, while other year groups learn remotely from home.

The general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders stressed this would be at the "bottom of the list" of heads' contingency planning.

Mr Barton said: "The question is whether Christmas has worked as a kind of circuit-breaker or whether what we're going to see, with almost ten million children going back into schools next week, whether actually you very quickly get increased numbers of staff being affected. There's just lots of uncertainties."

He said schools were doing "scenario planning" before their pupils returned and that "in the worst-case scenario, if you couldn't cover all of your year groups in that situation, you would have to make a decision - in secondary, for example, are you going to say exam classes come back and others are remote learning?"

Mr Barton said heads did not want this to happen but were "basically doing what wasn't done by the Government last year, which was scenario planning".

Schools might also run staggered returns as they carried out on-site testing of pupils, he said.

On mock exams early next term, Mr Barton added: "I think one of the concerns will be what if we find that there's quite a lot of young people who aren't around to be able to do those mock exams - do they need to be changed to another time?"

READ MORE: People urged to start New Year by getting Covid jab with millions of slots available

READ MORE: Chaos for rail passengers as trains hit with triple blow of Omicron, planned closures and strikes

He said this would be less of an issue "in normal times" but the mocks were more "high stakes" this year as they could be used as a back-up if exams were cancelled.

"So, it's not a case of saying 'let's not bother with mocks', because you will need to do those mocks at some point," he said.

Mr Barton said schools would need to think about when to run mocks if they could not take place next week.

In November, exams regulator Ofqual published guidance advising that A-level and GCSE students should sit termly assessments to ensure there was enough evidence to determine their grades in case exams were cancelled again.

Ofqual published guidance for teachers on how they should gather evidence to assess pupils' performance if exams could not go ahead in 2022, with teachers advised to assess students "under exam-like conditions wherever possible" to help inform teacher-assessed grades (TAGs) if needed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police arrested a man at the scene

Man arrested after body of young woman found in east London on Boxing Day

Many people will have their festive travel plans disrupted

Chaos for rail passengers as trains hit with triple blow of Omicron, planned closures and strikes
Dalian Atkinson died in hospital in August 2016

Police formally apologise to family of Dalian Atkinson after he died following arrest

All the devolved nations have now introduced tighter measures, with England waiting to see if Boris Johnson will do the same

New restrictions in Scotland and Northern Ireland come into force with all eyes on PM

This is what 2021 looked like through a camera lens.

The year in pictures: 2021's biggest moments captured on camera

People are being urged to get their Covid vaccines to curb the spread of the Omicron variant

People urged to start New Year by getting Covid jab with millions of slots available

Boris Johnson will later receive a Covid data briefing from Professor Chris Whitty

PM not expected to introduce new Covid measures after crunch data briefing with scientists

It follows the arrest of an intruder at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day

Met investigating chilling video appearing to show person threatening to assassinate Queen

More young unvaccinated people have come forward for their jabs.

Huge surge in young people getting first Covid jab as top doctor warns 'no time to lose'

Plans have been put forward to extend pub opening hours during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Pubs could stay open until 1am to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee next summer

Snow fell earlier in the year in Scotland.

White Boxing Day for some as snow falls in Northern England and Scotland

Weather

A simple phone call could help someone at Christmas.

Lonely at Christmas: Why millions suffer alone in the festive period and how you can help

Covid restrictions have come into force in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland bring in new Covid rules while England delays

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died aged 90.

Queen leads tributes to South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu after death aged 90

Rachel Johnson said the PM insisted they only meet under Covid rules

Rachel Johnson: 'Boris always insisted we followed Covid rules when we met'

Police arrested a teenager at Windsor Castle

Man arrested after security breach at Windsor Castle ahead of Queen's speech

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palais Coburg in Vienna

Iran insists on crude oil exports as Vienna nuclear talks resume
Andrzej Duda

Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

Kite Hill in Seattle

Christmas weekend snowstorm causes chaos in California and Nevada
Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar court postpones verdicts in second case against Suu Kyi
A man has a Covid test

Australia’s most populous state reports first Omicron death

Marc Vallee

Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallee dies aged 58

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Vladimir Putin says he will consider options if West fails to give security vow
Desmond Tutu in 2006

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s foe of apartheid, dies aged 90

Travellers at Orlando International Airport

Tens of thousands of travellers’ holiday plans in US disrupted by Omicron
Hospital worker

Daily Covid infections surge above 100,000 in France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'
Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'
James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims
Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing

Best of 2021: Eddie Mair raises questions in response to Matt Hancock briefing
Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale's best moments of 2021

Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller

Best of 2021: Iain Dale gives advice to 19-year-old gay caller
Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police