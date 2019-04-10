The World’s First Real Picture Of A Black Hole Revealed

10 April 2019, 14:43 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 15:15

The first ever image of a black hole
The first ever image of a black hole. Picture: EHT Collaboration

The first ever black hole to be photographed has been unveiled by scientists - and it is three million times the size of the Earth.

It was pictured in the Sagittarius A* galaxy by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a network of eight telescopes across the globe.

The image of the black hole's event horizon, which is the outer edge of the collapsed star, shows a bright ring that is formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole. 

Scientists said the discovery “pushes the boundaries of modern science.”

The black hole measures 40-billion kilometres across - three million times the size of the Earth.

“We’ve exposed a part of our universe we’ve never seen before,” said Shep Doeleman, an astronomer at Harvard University who directed the effort to capture the image, during a Washington DC press event.

The discovery was unveiled by scientists in six cities around the world to emphasise the cooperation between nations.

The Effelsberg radio observatory
The Effelsberg radio observatory. Picture: EHT Collaboration

Commissioner Carlos Moedas, responsible for Research, Science, and Innovation, said: “Fiction often inspires science, and black holes have long fuelled our dreams and curiosity. Today, thanks to the contribution of European scientists, the existence of black holes is no longer just a theoretical concept.”

Data from the Event Horizon Telescope will be made public so scientists can verify the researcher's results.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Jack Shepherd: Met Police escort speedboat killer back to the UK

Black hole revealed: First-ever image unveiled by scientists

Blind war veterans, 97, vow to live out their days together after finding love again

Price of bacon and pork set to soar due to killer virus in China

New Zealand MPs vote to ban military-style weapons after Christchurch mosque shootings

The News Explained

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit

Brexit

Brexit: What Happens This Week In Parliament?

Theresa May speaks in the House of Commons

Brexit: The Difference Between The Withdrawal Agreement And Political Declaration?