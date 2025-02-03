Pet owners fume as SNP to consider banning households from getting a cat

3 February 2025, 11:38

Cats could be banned from certain areas at certain times.
Cats could be banned from certain areas at certain times. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The SNP has considered a ban on owning cats amid concerns for local wildlife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An animal welfare body employed to advise Scotland’s government has said pet cats are decimating populations of local mammals and birds.

Cats are believed to kill around 250,000 bats and a whopping 27 million birds in the UK each year.

Now, the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) has called for a ban on cat ownership in areas where wildlife is at risk.

Read more: Beyonce makes history as she wins album of the year at Grammy awards with Cowboy Carter

The SNP said it would "fully consider" the proposal.
The SNP said it would "fully consider" the proposal. Picture: Getty

The SAWC proposed “cat containment areas”, similar to those used in Australia, where the felines are not allowed to roam freely in specific areas or during select times.

The method has been utilised in Melbourne and Canberra where owners face fines if their cats are spotted outside without a lead.

The suggestion has been met with condemnation by cat charities across the UK.

Cat Protections’ Alice Palombo told the Mail on Sunday: “Ideally, all cats should have the choice to access the outside world.

Cute cat lying about on a pale sofa
Cute cat lying about on a pale sofa. Picture: Alamy

“Cats need to be able to perform natural cat-like behaviours if they’re to live happy, healthy lives.

“These needs, like scratching and climbing, are more easily met in the outside world, where they can also enjoy the stimulation that comes with new smells, sights and sounds.”

“While some cats tolerate living indoors, missing out on these vital experiences can lead to stress-related problems like spraying, excessive grooming or physical illness.”

She noted “cats are very different from dogs” and should not be treated the same way as their canine counterparts.

“As highly independent animals, cats do not like being restrained, especially for long periods of time, so wearing a harness will likely be stressful for them,” she added.

“There are always exceptions to every rule but in general, cats are not suited to lead walking and this can lead to them becoming stressed and developing behavioural or physical health problems.”

The SAWC’s report suggested a ban on cats in areas where new housing developments are being planned.

It read: “New housing developments in rural areas could have a stipulation that cats may not be kept in conservation-sensitive areas/other areas that have not had high levels of predation, especially with red-listed or amber-listed birds/other species.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Public urged to turn in Turkish-made blank-fire guns over gang fears as police launch amnesty.

Public urged to turn in Turkish blank-fire guns over gang fears

Sam Price

'Seeing your child self-destruct is heartbreaking': Family of exploited teen call for greater support and services

Lloyds Banking Group Announces Closure Of 136 Branches

Lloyds and Halifax banking apps down- with hundreds of customers unable to access accounts

A shark warning sign placed on the beach at Manly, Sydney, Australia.

Girl, 17, mauled to death by shark while swimming at Queensland tourist hotspot

Families of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter stand near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at the end of the runway 33

Families of DC plane crash victims visit site as 55 bodies recovered - and rescue team reveals 'horrors' in river

Molly Ash hasn't been seen since Thursday, January 30.

Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 28, who hasn't been seen in four days

A British teen was killed by a Russian drone on the Ukraine frontline only minutes into first mission.

British teen killed by Russian drone just minutes into first mission - becoming 'youngest UK victim' of war in Ukraine

Kanye West and his wife Bianca were reportedly removed from the Grammy's.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards after shocking red carpet with 'nude' outfit

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Four people who died in the collision have been named.

'Forever in our hearts': Tributes pour in for talented basketball players and dancer killed in Essex car crash

Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Beyonce makes history as she wins album of the year at Grammy awards with Cowboy Carter

Ruth Perry sister speaks out against proposed Ofsted reform.

A 'rehash' of a 'dangerous' system: Sister of headteacher attacks new Ofsted rules

Marcus Rashford.

Aston Villa signs Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United

Keir Starmer and Vladimir Putin.

Keir Starmer to call on European countries to 'double down' on Putin, in the face of the struggling Russian economy

Residents filling sand bags at Lou Lister Park, Railway Estate in Townsville.

One dead and thousands forced to evacuate northwest Australia due to flooding

Marco Rubio.

US threatens Panama after Donald Trump vows to 'take back canal'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Clarkson.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals new incentive for getting fit, that's left him 'determined not to die'
Nigel Farage at Reform UK rally in County Durham

Reform UK claims it will hold the 'biggest ever' political rally in British history

Santorini Island.

Earthquake warning issued for Greek holiday island Santorini

Tony Martin died aged 80

Tony Martin, convicted of killing burglar at farmhouse, dies aged 80

The move is expected to trigger a motion of no confidence which, depending on whether political forces across the board join forces, could lead to Bayrou's downfall.

France faces yet another government collapse as PM threatens to bypass parliament to get budget approved
Margaret Miles-Bramwell receiving her OBE for services to healthcare and charity

Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell dies aged 76

A man at Whitechapel Station, on the Elizabeth line.

Watch moment man gets fake 'sniper rifle' out in full camouflage gear at Elizabeth line station
Four people who died in the collision have been named.

Four university students killed in Essex car crash named

The alleged incident happened outside Talbot Green police station in south Wales

Man charged with attempted murder after three police officers injured following incident outside police station
The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland
Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News