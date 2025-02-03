Pet owners fume as SNP to consider banning households from getting a cat

Cats could be banned from certain areas at certain times. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The SNP has considered a ban on owning cats amid concerns for local wildlife.

An animal welfare body employed to advise Scotland’s government has said pet cats are decimating populations of local mammals and birds.

Cats are believed to kill around 250,000 bats and a whopping 27 million birds in the UK each year.

Now, the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) has called for a ban on cat ownership in areas where wildlife is at risk.

The SNP said it would "fully consider" the proposal. Picture: Getty

The SAWC proposed “cat containment areas”, similar to those used in Australia, where the felines are not allowed to roam freely in specific areas or during select times.

The method has been utilised in Melbourne and Canberra where owners face fines if their cats are spotted outside without a lead.

The suggestion has been met with condemnation by cat charities across the UK.

Cat Protections’ Alice Palombo told the Mail on Sunday: “Ideally, all cats should have the choice to access the outside world.

Cute cat lying about on a pale sofa. Picture: Alamy

“Cats need to be able to perform natural cat-like behaviours if they’re to live happy, healthy lives.

“These needs, like scratching and climbing, are more easily met in the outside world, where they can also enjoy the stimulation that comes with new smells, sights and sounds.”

“While some cats tolerate living indoors, missing out on these vital experiences can lead to stress-related problems like spraying, excessive grooming or physical illness.”

She noted “cats are very different from dogs” and should not be treated the same way as their canine counterparts.

“As highly independent animals, cats do not like being restrained, especially for long periods of time, so wearing a harness will likely be stressful for them,” she added.

“There are always exceptions to every rule but in general, cats are not suited to lead walking and this can lead to them becoming stressed and developing behavioural or physical health problems.”

The SAWC’s report suggested a ban on cats in areas where new housing developments are being planned.

It read: “New housing developments in rural areas could have a stipulation that cats may not be kept in conservation-sensitive areas/other areas that have not had high levels of predation, especially with red-listed or amber-listed birds/other species.”