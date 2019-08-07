"If Scotland Become Independent, We Will Move To England", Caller Tells Shelagh Fogarty

7 August 2019, 16:34 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 16:36

A caller from Edinburgh who does not support a second Scottish referendum told Shelagh Fogarty that she would move with her husband to England if Scotland ever became independence.

A caller told Shelagh Fogarty: "To be honest with you, if Scotland becomes independent, my husband who is a Scot and also anti-independent - we will move to England."

She added: "There's no two ways about it, we will move."

Shelagh Fogarty asked: "After how long?"

She replied: "For me 30 years, for my husband his entire life."

The caller said although Brexit has changed a lot, it has not altered the argument for Scottish Independence.

She said independence would not be "economically viable" especially if Nicola Sturgeon decides to keep the pound as a currency.

She said that also back in 2014, economically, "it would never had made sense".

Watch the full exchange in the video at the top of the page.

Labour Would Not Block Second Scottish Independence Vote, John McDonnell Tells Iain Dale

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Mohammed Shah Subhani: Family plea for help as murder investigation declared

HMS Forth scrambled to shadow Russian ship through Channel

Unity government plan scuppered by Labour's refusal to deal with SNP 'Tories'

Missing British scientist Natalie Christopher found dead in 65ft ravine on Greek island

UK train companies to pull out of Interrail scheme

The News Explained

The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?
Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?
Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee