"If Scotland Become Independent, We Will Move To England", Caller Tells Shelagh Fogarty

A caller from Edinburgh who does not support a second Scottish referendum told Shelagh Fogarty that she would move with her husband to England if Scotland ever became independence.

A caller told Shelagh Fogarty: "To be honest with you, if Scotland becomes independent, my husband who is a Scot and also anti-independent - we will move to England."

She added: "There's no two ways about it, we will move."

Shelagh Fogarty asked: "After how long?"

She replied: "For me 30 years, for my husband his entire life."

The caller said although Brexit has changed a lot, it has not altered the argument for Scottish Independence.

She said independence would not be "economically viable" especially if Nicola Sturgeon decides to keep the pound as a currency.

She said that also back in 2014, economically, "it would never had made sense".

Watch the full exchange in the video at the top of the page.

Labour Would Not Block Second Scottish Independence Vote, John McDonnell Tells Iain Dale