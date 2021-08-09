Scotland lifts most Covid restrictions with nightclubs able to reopen

9 August 2021, 07:37 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 08:13

Face masks will still be needed indoors, despite the easing of Covid restrictions.
Face masks will still be needed indoors, despite the easing of Covid restrictions. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted in Scotland, allowing venues such as nightclubs to reopen for the first time in over a year.

The country moved beyond Level 0 at midnight, meaning the lifting of restrictions such as social distancing - except in healthcare settings.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs last week that she would be moving forward with the unlocking of the country due to the "steady decline in cases" and "the success of vaccination".

However, face coverings will still be legally required indoors in public places and on public transport, Ms Sturgeon previously said.

The number of new coronavirus infections reached a peak of 4,234 on 1 July but the average number of daily cases during August has been 1,172, according to Scottish Government statistics.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland to drop most legal Covid restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke to MSPs during a virtual sitting of the Scottish Parliament.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke to MSPs during a virtual sitting of the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Under the revised rules, fully vaccinated adults and all children are able to avoid self-isolation if they are in close contact with someone with the virus as long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

As a result of this, whole school classes will not have to stay at home if an infection is discovered, although children and adults who are higher-risk close contacts will be told to isolate.

Pupils and teachers will also have to continue wearing masks indoors for up to six weeks after schools return, the government said.

As for large events, those outdoors with more than 5,000 people and indoors with more than 2,000 will have to apply for permission from local authorities and the government to go ahead.

Read more: Scotland and Northern Ireland announce changes to travel lists

Nightclubs were among the last venues to be allowed to reopen in Scotland on Monday, long after bars were allowed to welcome back customers.

From midnight, party-goers returned to clubs as they opened their doors for the first time in 506 days, vowing to be "out every night".

In Glasgow, dancers took to the floor at the Boteco Do Brasil club.

Martin Stewart, 24, from the city, was among the crowd and said he was glad to be back.

"It's been a long wait - I'll be out till closing," he said.

At Polo Lounge, an LGBTQ inclusive club, Luke Dunsmuir, 19, from Strathbungo, said he was eager to get back, having been nightclubbing since he was 15.

He said his next few weeks would be "busy busy".

"Out every night, just you wait, you'll be seeing my face everywhere," he added.

Following initial confusion, the Scottish Government clarified that masks would not have to be worn when dancing or drinking.

Ms Sturgeon urged the public to "continue to take sensible precautions", despite many of the legal coronavirus rules being lifted.

A total of 3,323,466 Scots have been fully vaccinated while 4,024,852 have received at least one dose.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wildfires in California last September turned San Francisco's skyline red and orange

'Code red for humanity': Landmark UN climate report 'sobering', PM says
Robert and Molly Ringwald

Jazz ambassador and actress’s father Bob Ringwald dies

A Taliban flag

Taliban captures another Afghan provincial capital

Virus testing

China punishes 30 officials over pandemic ‘failure’

Sir Peter Lampl said graduates were coming out of university with a lot of debt they will not be able to pay back.

Too many people are going to university, education charity chief says
Wildfire in Greece

Massive forest fire burns in Greece for seventh day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The health service expert said it was a 'challenging' time for the NHS

NHS workers facing 'exhaustion' due to 'vicious circle' of staff shortages
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

Were you in the room when the PM threatened to demote Rishi Sunak?
Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'

Maajid Nawaz issues warning to Starmer over 'embracing Blair's legacy'
Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue

Tom Swarbrick clashes with epidemiologist calling for Covid restrictions to continue
Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up

Ash Sarkar: Archbishop's comments on 'London elite' don't add up
Caller awaiting deportation to Jamaica shares harrowing story with David Lammy

Caller awaiting deportation to Jamaica shares harrowing story with David Lammy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London