Scotland lockdown eases with four people allowed to meet outdoors from Friday

Nicola Sturgeon announced the change will come in on Friday. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Four people from two households will be allowed to meet outdoors in Scotland from Friday in an easing of the country's lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon today announced the easing of lockdown rules to allow more social meeting in Scotland.

Four adults from two households will allowed to meet outdoors - including private gardens - from Friday.

Places of worship will be allowed to reopen for up to 50 people.

The first minster told MSPs that the changes are "modest but important."

For children aged between 12 and 17, outdoor meetings will also be limited to four people, but these can be from up to four households.

The First Minister also said that while travel restrictions cannot be lifted for adults, they will be eased slightly for children taking part in sport where their club may be "a bit outside" their council area.

Outdoor, non-contact sports for adults in groups of up to 15 will also be able to start again from Friday, Ms Sturgeon said.

Communal worship in Scotland will restart from March 26, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister told MSPs the limit for services will rise from 20 people to 50 people.

She said: "This is in time for Passover, Easter, Ramadan and Vaisakhi.

"In addition, the limit on attendance at communal services will be increased from 20, which was the limit in place before lockdown, to 50 - assuming of course that a place of worship is spacious enough to accommodate that many people with two-metre physical distancing.

"I know that the restrictions on communal worship have been difficult for many people, despite the exceptional efforts made by faith groups to reach out to their communities.

"This change is a proportionate step, which we believe can be achieved relatively safely, and which will hopefully enable more people to draw strength, comfort and inspiration from acts of collective worship."

The Scottish Government "will not hesitate" to ease restrictions earlier if data supports it," she said.