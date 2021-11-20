Scotland hit by second earthquake in a week with locals reporting 'big banging' noise

20 November 2021, 10:01 | Updated: 20 November 2021, 11:30

The quake's epicentre was near Spean Bridge
The quake's epicentre was near Spean Bridge. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Scotland has been hit by its second earthquake in less than a week, with locals reportedly saying they heard "big banging" noises and felt the tremor on Friday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake just outside Roybridge, near Spean Bridge, registering on seismometers at 9.29pm.

The organisation said it had a depth of 7.5km, with a spokesperson adding: "A small number of reports have been received by members of the public in the Roybridge area indicating they felt this event."

Friday's quake was the latest night-time tremor to hit the country, following a slightly larger earthquake on Tuesday just before 2am.

The 3.1 magnitude quake, reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), had an epicentre some 11 miles north-west of the town of Lochgilphead, 88 miles north-west of Glasgow.

More than 30 people - some as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland - reported to the USGS that they had felt it.

Tuesday's quake happened 10km below the Earth's surface.

Read more: Scotland earthquake: 3.1 magnitude tremor strikes in middle of night

Data from the British Geological Survey shows between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year, although most are too small to be felt.

Tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude occur on the mainland once every three years on average.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Images were shared on Peng Shuai's social media on Friday, but experts have questioned the credibility of them

Missing tennis player Peng Shuai will make public appearance 'soon', says state media

The Queen and Prince Philip wed on November 20 1947

Queen reaches 74th wedding anniversary without Prince Philip

British Business Bank failures could have put £335 million of taxpayers' money at risk

'Woefully inadequate' checks on Greensill puts £335 million of taxpayers' money at risk

An Ex-hospital worker has been jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences

Man jailed for impersonating a police officer after being charged with child sex offences

Pc Graham Kanes said he regretted making the comment while he held Hassan Ahmed's neck

PC cleared of misconduct after telling suspect to "chill out or I'll choke you out"

The Met Office have warned of a UK cold snap from Thursday next week

Chance of snow next week if Indian cyclones cause UK cold snap

Colin Pitchfork has been sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison two months after release

The Russians would be "foolish" not to be searching for the F35, The Times was told

UK races to retrieve F35 stealth jet amid fears Russia is looking for it

A spoken word performance on Remembrance Day, which has been described as a "vile attack" on Winston Churchill and "a rant about race", has prompted the Imperial War Museum to issue an apology.

'Vile attack on Churchill' on Remembrance Sunday prompts Imperial War Museum apology

Grant Shapps has said another group of Insulate Britain activists are being taken to court.

More Insulate Britain activists being taken to court, Grant Shapps confirms

Rafiq's revelations have engulfed cricket

Azeem Rafiq's racism accusations shamed us all, we are truly sorry says English cricket

Around six million Sky broadband customers were exposed to a security hack.

Six million Sky broadband customers exposed to flaw that could let hackers steal bank info

Joe Biden is undergoing a "routine" colonoscopy

Joe Biden transfers power to Kamala Harris ahead of hospital visit

Health secretary Sajid Javid.

'Clear conflict of interest': Health secretary Sajid Javid in new sleaze row

Belarus has been accused of sending migrants to the EU's frontier in retaliation for sanctions

Migrant crisis: More British troops deploy to reinforce Poland border amid Russia standoff

The broadcaster is joining LBC and Classic FM

Andrew Marr joins LBC in exclusive deal to get his 'own voice back'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protests have erupted in response to the Rittenhouse verdict

Biden urges calm as police and protestors violently clash over Rittenhouse acquittal
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of murder after shooting two men at a Black Lives Matter protest
A file image of the Hockley Circus area of Birmingham, where a 13-year-old boy was shot last night.

Boy, 13, critical after being shot in the back in Birmingham

Lord Lloyd-Webber

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: Migrant crisis on 'same level as climate change'
The country made the announcement on Friday

Austria announces full lockdown and mandatory Covid jabs

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber has urged Brits to get vaccinated

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber urges Brits to get vaccinated 'whether they like it or not'
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber said vaccine passports are a "small price to pay".

Lord Lloyd Webber: Vaccine passports are a small price to pay to avoid more lockdowns
Cricketer Alex Hales has apologised.

Cricketer Alex Hales apologises for 'foolish and reckless' blackface photo
The Albanian Ambassador has hit out at the Government and accused them of spreading "fake news"

'It's absolutely fake news': Albanian Ambassador says 'no talks' with UK over migrants
Charlie Elphicke is facing fresh court proceedings

Ex-Tory MP Charlie Elphicke faces court for alleged non-payment of £35k fine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Beijing Olympics should be boycotted amid Peng Shuai saga, ex-ATP boss suggests

Beijing Olympics should be boycotted amid Peng Shuai saga, ex-ATP boss suggests
Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18

Tory MP blasts legal age of marriage in UK as MPs back a rise to age 18
Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed

Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari

Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Bradford Council Leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

'This has got me so angry today': Bradford Council leader takes aim at Govt rail plan
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police