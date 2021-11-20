Scotland hit by second earthquake in a week with locals reporting 'big banging' noise

By Daisy Stephens

Scotland has been hit by its second earthquake in less than a week, with locals reportedly saying they heard "big banging" noises and felt the tremor on Friday evening.

The British Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake just outside Roybridge, near Spean Bridge, registering on seismometers at 9.29pm.

The organisation said it had a depth of 7.5km, with a spokesperson adding: "A small number of reports have been received by members of the public in the Roybridge area indicating they felt this event."

Friday's quake was the latest night-time tremor to hit the country, following a slightly larger earthquake on Tuesday just before 2am.

The 3.1 magnitude quake, reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), had an epicentre some 11 miles north-west of the town of Lochgilphead, 88 miles north-west of Glasgow.

More than 30 people - some as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland - reported to the USGS that they had felt it.

Tuesday's quake happened 10km below the Earth's surface.

Data from the British Geological Survey shows between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year, although most are too small to be felt.

Tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude occur on the mainland once every three years on average.