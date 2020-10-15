Scotland Yard to take no further action against Margaret Ferrier over covid train trip

Margaret Ferrier has resisted calls to resign. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Scotland Yard has said it will take no further action against MP Margaret Ferrier after she failed to self-isolate and travelled by train between London and Glasgow after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Met has referred the case back to Police Scotland.

Scotland Yard said they had ceased action because regulations on self-isolation came into force after she was tested.

The Met said detectives had investigated her account of taking a train between London and Glasgow but found regulations "did not apply" when she took the trip.

The force said: "Detectives tested the MP's account including obtaining and reviewing CCTV and undertaking inquiries to establish the dates of the tests, results and travel arrangements.

"Officers considered possible offences including those under Reg 11(2) of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 which relates to self-isolation requirement.

"However, on detailed examination of this new legislation, and following legal advice, it was concluded that this regulation is applicable only after the 28th September 2020.

"In this case the test occurred prior to the 29th September 2020 and therefore the regulation does not apply.

"As such, there will be no further action in relation to this investigation from the Metropolitan Police.

"We are in liaison with Police Scotland and have referred the matter to them for consideration.

"We continue to urge everyone to abide by all legislation and any relevant guidelines to help protect themselves and others," the Scotland Yard statement said.