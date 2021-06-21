Scotland's Billy Gilmour ruled out of Croatia clash after Covid diagnosis

21 June 2021, 10:48 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 11:14

Two other players in Scotland squad will have to self-isolate after being in close contact with Gilmour

Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19
Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the side's Euro 2020 showdown with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19, the Scottish Football Association has announced.

The 20-year-old Chelsea player impressed and was named man of the match in his first Scotland start on Friday as he helped the team earn a goalless draw with England at Wembley.

The result leaves Steve Clarke's side still in with a shot at qualifying for the knock-out stages.

But Scotland have now received a major blow ahead of the must-win Croatia clash with Gilmour unavailable.

An SFA statement read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow's UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden."

The SFA also confirmed Andy Robertson and John McGinn will have to self-isolate after being in close contact with Gilmour.

"Having liaised with Public Health England, both players will miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia," a statement said.

Scotland must win the match at Hampden Park tomorrow to have any hope of making the last 16 in the tournament.

