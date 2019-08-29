Ruth Davidson Resignation: Scottish Conservative Leader Quits After 8 Years

29 August 2019, 09:05 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 16:23

Ruth Davidson quit her position as Scottish Conservative Leader
Ruth Davidson quit her position as Scottish Conservative Leader . Picture: PA

Ruth Davidson has resigned as the Scottish Conservative Leader, saying it was the "privilege of my life."

Ms Davidson, who has been the leader of the party since 2011, said her decision was made due a number of both personal and political reasons.

Ruth Davidson urged MPs in the House of Commons to vote for a Brexit deal next time one is put to Parliament.

Rumours of her decision began to swirl yesterday morning, just hours after Boris Johnson confirmed he asked the Queen to suspend Parliament.

She said Mr Johnson told her he was seeking to negotiate a new deal and urged MPs to get behind whatever is put before Parliament.

Ms Davidson added: "The simplest way to avoid a no deal is the vote for a deal.

"You've had three opportunities, you've blown every one of them, don't blow a fourth.

"I know the prime minister is seeking a deal and I've had long conversations with him on this point and I believe him."

Ms Davidson has been the Scottish Tory leader since 2011
Ms Davidson has been the Scottish Tory leader since 2011. Picture: PA

In a letter shared on her Twitter page, she said that following the birth of her son, Finn, the thought of being on the road for months on end now "fills her with dread"

She wrote: "Having led our party through seven elections and two referenda, I know the efforts, hours and travel required to fight such campaigns successfully.

"I have to be honest that where getting on the road to fight two elections in 20 months would have once fired me up, the threat of spending hundreds of hours away from my home and family now fills me with dread.

"That is no way to lead.

"Additionally, I fear that having tried to be a good leader over the years, I have proved a poor daughter, sister, partner and friend. The party and my work has always come first, often at the expense of commitments to loved ones.

"The arrival of my son means I now make a different choice."

By suspending Parliament, Boris Johnson curtails time for the Commons to pass legislation that would halt the possibility of a no deal Brexit.

Ms Davdison has been a prominent Remainer, and has been a vocal critic of a no deal.

Her resignation is likely to cause concern among many Tories.

She was credited with helping win 13 Conservative seats in Scotland during the 2017 election, helping to secure a majority for Theresa May in the House of Commons.

