Scott Thorson, ex-lover of Liberace who said he had plastic surgery to look like the pianist, dies aged 65

Scott Thorson was best known for his relationship with Liberace. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Scott Thorson, who was a former lover of the flamboyant pianist Liberace, has died aged 65.

Thorson died of cancer and heart disease in a hospital in Los Angeles on August 16.

He was best known for his relationship with Liberace, which was portrayed by Matt Damon and Michael Douglas in the 2013 film Behind the Candelabra.

Thorson first met Liberace in 1976 when he was 18 and the pianist was 57.

Thorson was officially hired to work as an assistant, but claimed the relationship soon became more.

He also claimed later that he got plastic surgery to look more like Liberace, at the older man's prompting. He also became addicted to drugs.

The relationship ended five years later, and with Thorson left in poverty, he sued Liberace for $113 million (over £85 million).

The case attracted a lot of media attention because Liberace denied that he was gay, and rubbished claims that he and Thorson had ever had a sexual relationship.

The lawsuit was eventually settled for $75,000 out of court, as well as three cats and three dogs valued at $20,000 in total.

After Liberace died in 1987 of complications from AIDS, Thorson published his memoir, Behind the Candelabra, which included the drugs and plastic surgery claims.

The book was adapted into a film directed by Steven Soderbergh in 2013, starring Damon as Thorson and Douglas as Liberace.

Behind the Candelabra, starring Michael Douglas as Liberace and Matt Damon as Scott Thorson, portrayed their relationship. Picture: Alamy

Thorson continued to struggle with addiction throughout the rest of his life, and was a witness in a high-profile Los Angeles quadruple murder case in 1989 in which he became entangled while trying to buy drugs.

He said he entered witness protection after testifying.

Thorson had several other brushes with the law, including being sentenced to four years in prison for drugs and burglary offences in 2008.

He was given another prison sentence of up to 20 years in 2014 after failing several court-ordered drugs tests.