Scottish civil servants told biological sex is a 'falsehood'

1 July 2022, 12:58

A trans rights march in Glasgow demands reform to the GRA
A trans rights march in Glasgow demands reform to the GRA. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scottish Government employees have been urged to consider biological sex a "falsehood" which was invented by the medical profession to "reinforce white supremacy and gender oppression", as part of an LGBT+ training course.

The course, which aimed to give civil servants an insight into transgender policies and global rights, as part of Pride month events, pointed them to a "trans language primer" which is claimed to be in use by many US universities and other organisations.

It describes women who object to self-ID as FARTS - feminism appropriating ridiculous transphobes - and TERFS - trans exclusionary radical feminists - a word which has been branded a slur.

The primer also states that women critical of gender stereotypes are part of a “trans hate group” and have an "unhealthy fascination with trans kids", in reference to campaigns against medical procedures and drugs for children.

It goes on to say that recognising different physical attributes between men and women is an "outdated understanding of sex" and that trans women are "mistakenly assigned male at birth."

Further, under "biological sex" it states it is a "binary system (wo/man) set by the medical establishment to reinforce white supremacy and gender oppression, usually based on genitals and sometimes chromosomes."

It also claims that biological sex is the "driving force behind the debates around trans people in sports, even though all research shows there’s virtually no difference between them and their peers."

The link to the primer was sent to staff by a senior official from the Scottish Digital Academy, a Scottish Government body which delivers training across the public sector.

The staff member has responsibility for “course development” and “quality assurance” at the organisation.

However some women's groups, who have raised concerns about "ideology capture" within the Scottish Government as it bids to reform the Gender Recognition Act and allow self-ID of gender in order to gain a Gender Recognition Certificate, say advising civil servants to adopt such definitions was "shocking" and some of the information went against UK equality law.

Susan Smith, a director at the For Women Scotland campaign group, said: “How are women to believe that civil servants, potentially including those drafting legislation like gender recognition reform have any care for our rights when they are being trained to call us offensive names and told we are hate groups?

“On top of this, the material manages to be highly offensive and inaccurate about gay people, transsexuals and those with DSDs [differences in sexual development].

“Perhaps the Scottish Government think they are above the Equality Act and other laws on discrimination in the workplace - they are not. An apology and a review are urgently needed, although we imagine that many women’s rights activists will be hard pressed to ever trust this government.”

Another claim in the document is there is “virtually no difference” between sporting performance of transgender women and natural women, which has been proven inaccurate.

The Scottish Parliament committee scrutinising the government's Gender Recognition Reform Bill, has been challenged on its decision not to invite female athletes to give evidence.

The email directing staff members to the trans language dictionary was leaked to an online Scottish nationalist blog, Wings Over Scotland, which was once supportive of the SNP, but is now hostile to the party.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "This was an informal awareness raising event, held during Pride Month and within working hours, run by LGBTI+ network community members which colleagues can voluntarily choose to attend.

"This was not an official Scottish Government training event and is not part of the SG Diversity and Inclusion curriculum."

However, the LGBT+ network is heavily promoted to civil servants on Scottish Government platforms and Leslie Evans, Scotland's previous top civil servant, has in the past said it had helped shape internal policies and enjoys “active support from our most senior leaders”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protests to cause disruption to Monday commuters and British Grand Prix

Protests to cause disruption to Monday commuters and British Grand Prix

sdcdac

Scrabble at war as players quit after 'offensive' words are banned

Exclusive
Zara Aleena's aunt said she was going to 'grab her dream' when her life was cut short

Grieving family of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena: 'She was going to grab her dream'

Teaching unions have rejected a pay offer from education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and threatened more strike action

Teaching unions reject pay rise offer from govt as strike action looms

American traveller Dr Juliana King raised the issue on Twitter last night after the BA website gave her the error message: "Title and gender do not match. Please try again."

BA forced to apologise after website refuses to accept woman using the title Doctor

George Tilley, Harry Furlong and Archie Tilley have all been jailed.

Three teens who beat dad into coma with wooden log in 'vicious' attack jailed

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at 23, his family announced today.

'If you're watching this I'm dead:' Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade announces death aged 23

Chilling footage shows teen killer Craig Mulligan (top right) dancing with Logan Mwangi (bottom right) months before killing him.

Chilling video shows 'evil' stepbrother dancing with Logan Mwangi months before murder

North Korea has blamed its Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons coming from South Korea.

North Korea blames Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons from South

BBC News Security Correspondent and wheelchair user Frank Gardner has been left stranded on a plane at Gatwick Airport after returning from the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Disabled journalist Frank Gardner stranded on plane at Gatwick for fifth time

Shocking new footage shows Logan Mwangi's 14-year-old stepbrother Craig Mulligan telling police to "get the f*** out" of his room as they arrested him on suspicion of the five-year-old's murder.

Fury of a teen murderer: Moment Logan Mwangi's killer snaps as he is arrested

David Haines final words revealed

'Can you make it quick?' Beheaded Isis victim reveals her father's final words

Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have got engaged, reports say.

Taylor Swift 'secretly gets engaged to British boyfriend' after five years of dating

Exclusive
Boris Johnson said if people visit Rwanda they would see it is "going places"

'You'd change your mind about Rwanda if you visited': Boris defends controversial plan

Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Customers leave Halifax after being told to go elsewhere if they don’t like pronoun badges

Exclusive
The PM defended sending billions in support to Ukraine during the cost-of-living crisis

PM defends Ukraine aid in cost of living crisis as he's grilled over '£150k treehouse'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have released an e-fit following a sexual assault in Newham.

Police release e-fit after woman sexually assaulted walking home in east London
The British Army has launched a new recruitment drive featuring robots

British Army launch campaign telling new recruits robots will never replace soldiers
Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club

Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations
A grandmother was reportedly left in an A&E corridor for 30 hours at Whiston Hospital

Grandma, 89, with leukaemia 'left in A&E corridor for 30 hours' after cutting head open
Boris Johnson said London's City Hall needs to "grip" policing problems

Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures
Boris Johnson said Putin does not have to give up power for there to be peace in Ukraine

Putin's made more than 30 nuke threats during Ukraine invasion, Boris tells LBC
A Church school in Oxfordshire has been criticised by some parents for displaying the LGBT rainbow flag

Church school criticised by some parents for its' LGBT inclusion efforts
Boris Johnson refused to rule out an early general election

Boris refuses to rule out calling an early general election three times
The Crown star Claire Foy was under "significant risk" from an alleged stalker, a court has heard.

Stalker threatened to rape The Crown star Claire Foy in multiple emails, court hears
Russian President Vladimir Putin has hit back at western leaders for their lack of "machismo" and said it would be ‘disgusting’ to see Boris Johnson topless.

Putin mocks G7 leaders' lack of 'machismo' and says PM would look 'disgusting' topless

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London