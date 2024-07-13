Scottish council under fire after handing out 2,000 fines in first 11 days of new low emission zone

13 July 2024, 15:12 | Updated: 13 July 2024, 15:14

A Scottish council has come under fire for handing almost 2,000 penalties in the first 11 days of its low emission zone
A Scottish council has come under fire for handing almost 2,000 penalties in the first 11 days of its low emission zone.

By Will Conroy

A Scottish council has come under fire for handing out almost 2,000 penalties in the first 11 days following the introduction of its low emission zone (LEZ).

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr criticised Aberdeen City Council after figures revealed 1,956 penalty charges were issued to motorists between June 1 and June 11.

Drivers are given £60 charges if their vehicles entering LEZ areas do not comply with emissions standards but the fines are reduced by 50% if paid within 2 weeks.

Edinburgh and Dundee were the other two Scottish cities to introduce the scheme, which has been implemented to cut pollution, this summer, after Glasgow City Council introduced the first LEZ in Scotland in June 2023.

Mr Kerr, a Conservative MSP for the North East Scotland region, said an "astronomical number of fines" were issued
Mr Kerr, a Conservative MSP for the North East Scotland region, said an "astronomical number of fines" were issued

Mr Kerr, a Conservative MSP for the North East Scotland region, said the "astronomical number of fines" handed out in Aberdeen was "further indictment of the SNP-Lib Dem council demonising people from coming into our city centre".

He said motorists believe schemes have been created to "generate quick income for the cash-strapped council".

Mr Kerr added: "Several businesses have already closed since the LEZ zones went live, while others are on the brink of having their livelihoods decimated by this draconian scheme, including our taxi trade.

"We know that even some of the council's own vehicles are still not compliant, yet motorists have been hit with almost 2,000 fines in just 11 days of the scheme going live."

However, Ian Yuill and Christian Allard, the Liberal Democrat and SNP co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council, insisted: "Mr Kerr is wrong. It was his Conservative colleagues and their Labour partners who signed off the boundaries of the LEZ when they controlled the council."

In a joint statement issued to the Press and Journal newspaper, they added: "Aberdeen city centre is very much open for business, but Mr Kerr seems determined to run it down.

"We suggest that, rather than firing off wrong and unhelpful accusations and trying to score silly political points, Mr Kerr gets behind the campaign to promote our city centre as a great place to shop, live, work, do business and invest."

Ian Yuill and Christian Allard, the Liberal Democrat and SNP co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council, insisted: "Mr Kerr is wrong
Ian Yuill and Christian Allard insisted "Mr Kerr is wrong.

Meanwhile, a Transport Scotland spokesperson said work to prepare for the introduction of LEZs had "been underway for a long time".

The spokesperson said: "Extensive marketing and awareness-raising campaigns undertaken since 2019 have helped drivers and businesses around the country prepare.

"In addition, drivers can check if their vehicle can be driven in a LEZ on the LEZ Scotland website.

"The LEZs will help to protect public health by stopping the most polluting vehicles from being driven within our city centres."

