Hotel boss jailed after sexually assaulting ‘vulnerable’ drunken guest at Scottish Highlands retreat

By Rebecca Brady.

The owner and director of a hotel in the Scottish Highlands has been handed an 18 month prison sentence after admitting assaulting a male guest in his room.

Judge Lord Young told William Parsons that his victim's level of intoxication was "obvious" to police officers and his own colleagues.

"Your victim was heavily intoxicated, he was in a vulnerable state and he was a guest within your hotel," he said. "Rather than looking after your intoxicated guest, you took advantage of him."

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Parsons, 71, carried a tray of drinks to his victim's room before the attack took place.

The 38-year-old man had been taken to The Royal Hotel in Tain by police because he was drunk and had nowhere else to go.

The incident took place at The Royal Hotel, Tain, located in the Scottish Highlands. Picture: Google Maps

Parsons then started a conversation with him in the bar before taking the 38-year-old to his room with the master key, after he'd lost his.

The victim woke up in a distressed state and messaged a friend on social media concerned that something sexual had happened without his consent.

That friend called the police.

The 71-year-old hotel owner was subsequently arrested and charged with rape after forensics showed sexual activity had happened.

However, the Crown accepted Parson's guilty plea to a reduced charge of sexual assault right before a criminal trial was due to start .

William Parsons will has received an 18 month custodial sentence, a 10-year non-harassment order against his victim and will be subject to notification requests under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act for a decade.