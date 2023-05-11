Scottish indie group The View storm off stage after fight breaks out between band members

The gig took place at the Deaf Institute in Manchester. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A concert in Manchester came to an abrupt end after the band members started fighting on stage.

Footage shared online appears to show one member of The View kicking another members' microphone stand.

The other member then takes off his guitar, slams it to the ground before punching and kicking his fellow bandmate several times.

The fight ended with the pair being broken up and the musicians walking off stage before the scheduled end of the concert, which took place at the Deaf Institute, Manchester.

Warning: the footage below contains violence and swearing

The View getting back together and recording a new album only to implode on the third night of their UK tour is some laugh. Glad I saw them in December because they’re surely finished now 🫠

pic.twitter.com/F9F18OTcC0 — Aaron Fraser (@AaronFraser37) May 11, 2023

A spokesperson for The View apologised to fans who were at the show and confirmed the band's London show on Thursday had been cancelled.

He said: "Unfortunately we are having to postpone tonight's London show.

"Our promoter is working to resolve the situation.

"Please keep hold of your tickets for now & we will make a further announcement in a few days. Massive apologies to all our fans."

Read More: Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney 'suffering sleepless nights' after Bud Light sponsorship backlash

Read More: Heartrending footage of tasered homeless man kissing and cuddling his dogs who were later shot dead by police

Scottish rock group The View. Picture: Getty

The band is best known for its single 'Same Jeans', which was released in 2007.

They split up in 2017 but have since reunited and performed a number of reunion concerts.

The group is due to play at the Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington at the end of the month.