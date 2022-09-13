Scottish MP who took train with covid sentenced to 270 hours community service

13 September 2022, 12:09 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 13:14

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier
Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier, who admitted to travelling on a train from London to Scotland knowing she had Covid-19 has been sentenced to 270 hours of unpaid work.

The MP escaped jail after admitting culpably and recklessly exposing the public "to the risk of infection, illness and death" after travelling in and around Glasgow and to London in September 2020 after taking a test for coronavirus.

While awaiting the results, the former SNP MP who is now independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West spoke in the Houses of Parliament and visited places in London.

Ferrier could have faced a possible jail-term as she returned to the dock but Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull ordered her to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work within a nine-month period. The term was cut from 300 hours due to her guilty plea.

Sheriff Turnbull told Ferrier: "You wilfully disregarded the guidance and did not self-isolate after your test.'Your behaviour was deliberate and extended over a number of days.

"The gravity of harm that could have resulted from your actions could have been significant."

Margaret Ferrier
Margaret Ferrier. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Terminator' Tube attacker who tried to kill a passenger is jailed for life

The former SNP MP, 62, made the journey from from Glasgow to Westminster and back again while suffering with Covid between September 27 and 29, 2020.

She travelled to the House of Commons while waiting for the results of a coronavirus test - and then made the return journey after being informed she had the virus.

She stayed overnight in a London hotel before travelling back to Glasgow the following day, where she then visited other places such as a mass in the city's St Mungo's church and a bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

In a previous hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court Ms Ferrier, an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, admitted wilfully exposing people 'to the risk of infection, illness and death' by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London having been told to self-isolate.

She stayed overnight in a London hotel before travelling back to Glasgow the following day, where she then visited other places such as a mass in the city's St Mungo's church and a bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

Scotland was under strict instructions at the time.It comes after it emerged that she claimed £175 in expenses for the overnight stay, according to data released by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.

 In October 2020, the Metropolitan Police said it would take 'no further action' against the MP following an investigation. 

However, Police Scotland subsequently charged her with culpable and reckless conduct - which she admitted last month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Most supermarkets have announced they will be closing their doors on the day of the funeral

Which shops will close and which will stay open on day of the Queen's funeral?

Mourners are being warned they could face a 35-hour wait to see the Queen's coffin as millions flood the capital

Millions of mourners flock to London: Crowds face 35 hour wait amid backlash as hotel room rates soar 400 per cent

John Lennon's killer denied parole for the 12th time

John Lennon's killer Mark Chapman denied parole for 12th time more than 40 years after shooting the ex-Beatle

A man has been charged with breaching the peace after he heckled Prince Andrew on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Man charged with breaching the peace after heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh

The final photo of the Queen taken at Balmoral

Queen was 'absolutely on it' at last meeting two days before her death, says Boris Johnson

TV host Oprah hopes the Queen's death will reunite William and Harry

TV host Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen's death can reunited feuding William and Harry

Natural gas prices have returned to July levels in the European Union as the bloc prepares a package of proposed emergency measures.

European natural gas prices return to July level as bloc prepares measures to counter rises

An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Queen’s coffin procession route through London revealed

An early-morning rehearsal for the Queen's coffin procession has taken place in central London

Ready for Her Majesty's final parade: Troops stage dawn rehearsal as details of funeral route released

The poet laureate has written a work in memory of the Queen

Floral Tribute, a poem for the Queen by poet laureate by Simon Armitage

A huge sea of flowers have been left in Green Park

Army of volunteers descend on Green Park to clear plastic from floral tributes left for the Queen

Scotland is bidding farewell to the UK's longest-reigning monarch before her coffin is brought to London on Tuesday

Scotland's final goodbye: Mourners bid farewell to Queen before she leaves country for the last time

On Tuesday, the Queen's coffin will travel to London and King Charles will visit Northern Ireland

Queen's coffin to be flown to London and King to travel to Northern Ireland on day four of London Bridge

The professor received a backlash for her comments over the Queen's health

Students back professor who caused uproar for wishing the Queen 'excruciating pain' in death

World leaders are expected to be bused to Westminster Abbey from a location in West London, according to Foreign Office documents.

No bus for Biden: No10 plays down strict travel rules for world leaders attending Queen's funeral

Met suspend officer who shot Chris Kaba

Police suspend firearms officer who shot dead Chris Kaba in south London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jean-Luc Godard

French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

Ramsey Lewis

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Downed drone

Ukraine military claims Iranian drone used by Russia

New president William Ruto

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after close vote

Petrol station

German man convicted of murder after petrol station mask rules killing

Kenya Election

Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president

France Fires

Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September

Australia Britain Royals

MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky hails liberation of 6,000 sq km of land as Russian troops retreat

Princess Royal visit to Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea declares King Charles III head of state

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM
King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London