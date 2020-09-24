Scottish students told they cannot return home to visit parents

Scottish students told they cannot return home to visit parents. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Students in Scotland have been told they cannot return home to see their parents.

Student accommodation should be treated as a new household, the Scottish Government said, and mixing with other households would be a breach of the rules.

The announcement came from the country's National Clinical Director Professor James Leitch, who tweeted the clarification on Thursday afternoon.

"Was asked last night whether students in halls and flats can go back to parents’ homes," he said.

Read more: Glasgow tightens coronavirus restrictions after rise in cases

"To clarify, they are a separate household. There are exceptions, eg caring responsibilities, but the law is clear: they can’t meet indoors with another household – even mum and dad. Sorry."

I follows a major outbreak of Covid-19 at several universities in Scotland, with illegal parties during Freshers' Week being blamed.

Most recently, more than 600 students at the University of Glasgow were identified as being at risk when contact tracers identified two "significant" coronavirus clusters at the Murano Street and Cairncross Halls of Residence - with 124 new cases reported this month.

Was asked last night whether students in halls and flats can go back to parents’ homes. To clarify, they are a separate household. There are exceptions, eg caring responsibilities, but the law is clear: they can’t meet indoors with another household – even mum and dad. Sorry. — Jason Leitch (@jasonleitch) September 24, 2020

A student at the University, who asked to remain anonymous, told LBC that he attended parties last week and later tested positive for Covid-19."I would imagine I picked it up some time over Freshers' as there was some form of social event or party going on somewhere every night," he said.

"I went to some of them - even if they were just big gatherings outside - but with me personally now end up getting Covid-19...I would feel worse about if I'd given it somebody who would suffer more from the virus than just me having it.

Read more: University of Glasgow student 'regrets' going to parties after Covid-19 outbreak

"In regards to parties, I do regret going to as many as I did, but I think the attitude was that is was kind of inevitable, we were going to end up with it at some point.

"It's completely changed - there's nothing going on a night at all - I think nearly every flat in my block is isolating now."

In Dundee, 500 Abertay University students were asked to self-isolate this week in student accommodation where three people have tested positive.

Professor Leitch warned yesterday that he is "very concerned" at the situation.

Nicola Sturgeon said the "significant outbreak at the University of Glasgow" had impacted on the daily Covid-19 infection figure for the NHS Greater Glasgow area.

In England, the scientists on the SAGE group have told the Government that many students should avoid heading home over the Christmas season to see family, especially if they have been attending parties or other large gatherings.

It remains unclear whether students in England should be allowed to return home to see parents at Christmas.

Asked whether he was considering a ban on visits during the holidays, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters: "We have said that students should stay at university until Christmas... we don't rule out the suggestion you just made but I don't want to have to say that. It is some time off.

Read more: Quiz: How well do you understand the UK's new coronavirus rules?

"I very much hope that we won't have to say that, but as I say I don't rule it out.

"The important thing is in the short-term, students once they've gone to university should stay at university so as not to spread the disease."

Downing Street also did not rule out such a move in the event of outbreaks.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "What is important in the event there is a specific outbreak on a campus is that steps are taken to ensure that the virus is not spread more widely."