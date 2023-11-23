Scottish Tories claim children 'skip school' for pro-Palestinian demo 'risk exposure to appalling antisemitic content'

23 November 2023, 11:23

Thousands of people turn out in Glasgow to show support for Palestine
Thousands of people turn out in Glasgow to show support for Palestine. Picture: Alamy
Alan Zycinski

By Alan Zycinski

Parents are planning on taking their children out of school for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Glasgow for the second week in a row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dozens of primary pupils missed classes last Friday to join a rally with students from secondaries, universities and colleges.

Organisers of the 'School Strike for Palestine' told us it was to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

And they've announced another will take place tomorrow at the city's Buchanan Street steps at 10am.

Social media posts read: "After last Friday's enthusiasm we have another chance to educate the younger generation with the true and accurate history of Palestine.

"We are looking to get the children on stage once again so they can express their deep sadness, frustration and shouts for liberation of Palestine which they seemed to love last Friday.

"This is your chance to project and amplify your children's voices again so the whole world can hear - especially all those Palestinian people and children who would love to hear the children of the world and your sincere prayers."

But the Scottish Conservatives have voiced their opposition to children missing classes for the demonstration.

And have claimed pupils attending are at risk of being exposed to "appalling antisemitic content".

Their Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Liam Kerr told LBC: "It is extremely concerning that children are being encouraged to skip school as part of a political protest.

"The last thing our young people need is further disruption to their education, especially when attending these rallies risks exposing them to appalling antisemitic content.

"Missing out on valuable classroom time is unacceptable, no matter what kind of activism is on display."

The Scottish Government's said: "Like many in Scotland, it is clear that many young people are concerned at the conflict and their calls for peace should be heard.

"Absence school from is a matter for local authorities and individual schools to consider."

And the local authority Glasgow City Council's said: "It is for parents and carers to let their children and young people attend events during the school day.

"Pupils will be recorded as absent from school with parental permissions and no further action taken."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Snow showers are set to sweep across the UK

Exact date Arctic blast to bring sub-zero ‘snow showers’ with ‘London to Scotland’ due to be affected

Shelling at Israeli border

Hezbollah fires rockets at north Israel after air strike kills five senior fighters

Paddy McGuinness (left) hosted Top Gear with Chris Harris (right) and Freddie Flintoff for the last seven series of the show

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence with nostalgic post after Top Gear axed

The construction worker had to wait for his moment to escape the blaze

Dramatic footage shows moment construction worker is saved from high-rise fire in Reading as he's winched to safety

Tear gas fired at demo

Thousands of protesters demanding monarchy restoration clash with police

Geert Wilders

Geert Wilders: Anti-Islam firebrand known as ‘Dutch Donald Trump’

Australia Wildfire

Dozens evacuated as Australian wildfire burns out of control

Shelling craters

Three Ukrainian civilians and Russian TV journalist killed in attacks

Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl announced they will reunite as Girls Aloud for an area tour next year.

Girls Aloud to reunite for 'enormous, magical' reunion tour dedicated to the memory of Sarah Harding

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

Fifth teen ‘pulled out of camping trip last minute’ as it’s revealed they were ‘laughing’ together before fatal crash

One of Rishi Sunak's key pledges is to 'stop the boats'

'Do or die on migration': Rishi facing Tory backlash after figures show immigration soared to 745,000 new arrivals

People in masks

WHO asks China for information on rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters

Geert Wilders

Shock for Europe as far-right populist Wilders set to win in Netherlands

Satellite launch

Russian support likely enabled North Korean spy satellite launch – South Korea

23-year-old Kevin Andres Muñoz Tovar (left) was an up-and-coming Colombian actor.

Netflix actor found dead after brutal machete attack

A man and woman died in the huge explosion at the border.

Motorist who ploughed into Canadian border was a 'New York businessman driving $300k Bentley' with his wife

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Far Right Raids

Police raid homes of 20 alleged supporters of far-right Reich Citizens

Sir Alex Ferguson's home that the Manchester United has put up for sale

Grieving Sir Alex Ferguson puts £3.5million five-bed home up for sale after beloved wife's death
Shane MacGowan has returned home after being released from hospital

Shane MacGowan returns home from hospital during battle with brain condition as his wife shares touching new photo
Israeli soldiers

Israel-Hamas truce deal for hostage release hits last-minute snag

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera is best known for her role as Sam Carpenter in the Scream franchise.

'Silence is not an option for me': Scream actress speaks out after firing

Nella Rose and Nigel Farage clashed over immigration

'You want us gone': I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose accuses Nigel Farage of being 'anti-immigrant' in fiery clash
Jeremy Hunt told Nick Ferrari he's made a first "step" in getting workers' taxes down

Chancellor hails NI cut as crucial ‘first step’ in reducing the amount of tax paid by Brits in wake of Autumn Statement
The energy price cap has been increased

Energy bills to rise by £94 for millions of households from January as Ofgem increases price cap
Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

'They were so unlucky': Owner of Welsh farm where four teens died in car crash describes 'brutal' weather group faced
Border Crossing Explosion

Two killed in crash at US-Canada border, officials say no sign of terrorism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit