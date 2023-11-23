Scottish Tories claim children 'skip school' for pro-Palestinian demo 'risk exposure to appalling antisemitic content'

By Alan Zycinski

Parents are planning on taking their children out of school for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Glasgow for the second week in a row.

Dozens of primary pupils missed classes last Friday to join a rally with students from secondaries, universities and colleges.

Organisers of the 'School Strike for Palestine' told us it was to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

And they've announced another will take place tomorrow at the city's Buchanan Street steps at 10am.

🇵🇸 This Friday 10am Buchanan Steps



Social media posts read: "After last Friday's enthusiasm we have another chance to educate the younger generation with the true and accurate history of Palestine.

"We are looking to get the children on stage once again so they can express their deep sadness, frustration and shouts for liberation of Palestine which they seemed to love last Friday.

"This is your chance to project and amplify your children's voices again so the whole world can hear - especially all those Palestinian people and children who would love to hear the children of the world and your sincere prayers."

But the Scottish Conservatives have voiced their opposition to children missing classes for the demonstration.

And have claimed pupils attending are at risk of being exposed to "appalling antisemitic content".

Their Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Liam Kerr told LBC: "It is extremely concerning that children are being encouraged to skip school as part of a political protest.

"The last thing our young people need is further disruption to their education, especially when attending these rallies risks exposing them to appalling antisemitic content.

"Missing out on valuable classroom time is unacceptable, no matter what kind of activism is on display."

The Scottish Government's said: "Like many in Scotland, it is clear that many young people are concerned at the conflict and their calls for peace should be heard.

"Absence school from is a matter for local authorities and individual schools to consider."

And the local authority Glasgow City Council's said: "It is for parents and carers to let their children and young people attend events during the school day.

"Pupils will be recorded as absent from school with parental permissions and no further action taken."