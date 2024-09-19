Sobering find: Calls for pints to scrapped and pubs to be made to serve beer in smaller glasses to boost Brits' health

By Kit Heren

Calls have been made for the government to order pubs to serve beer in smaller glasses to improve the health of the British public.

Cambridge academics said that the average amount of beer and cider drunk by British people every day dropped by nearly 10% when pubs got rid of pints and served drinks in glasses two thirds the size instead.

But they said that wine consumption went up slightly.

Customers did not complain about not having pint glasses, according to the academics.

But fewer than 1% of pubs approached for the study said they would take part - which meant that only 12 establishments participated

Pints have been the standard measure in which beer is sold in Britain for hundreds of years.

The Cambridge study took place over four weeks, with the results compared with the four weeks before and after that period.

The academics said that it was important to reduce the amount people drink alcohol, because it is the fifth largest contributor to premature death and disease worldwide.

Professor Dame Theresa Marteau, who led the study, said: "While we may all enjoy a drink, the less we drink the better our health."

She added: "Removing the largest serving size for beer, lager and cider – in this case, the pint – could encourage people to drink less.

"This could be beneficial both to the nation’s health and the health of individuals."

Many pubs are already struggling from high overheads and changing drinking habits - and industry onlookers have suggested that reducing the size of beer glasses could be another blow.

Ash Corbett Collines, vice-chairman of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), said: "With less than 1% of venues approached for the study agreed to trial the smaller measure, and none of the 12 pubs who did take part choosing to keep the change, the on-trade's verdict is clear.

"The removal of the British Pint from pubs would not encourage drinkers to embrace the sociable and supervised environment of the pub, which fosters moderate drinking. Instead, it would push people toward drinking at home."

Andy Slee of the Society of Independent Brewers said: "It should be down to publicans, brewers and beer drinkers to decide the best way to enjoy a local beer."