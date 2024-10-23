Scurvy 're-emerging' as poor diets and cost of living pressures mean people get less Vitamin C

23 October 2024, 05:46

Scurvy is 're-emerging'
Scurvy is at risk of 're-emerging'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Scurvy is "re-emerging" as poor diets mean people are getting less Vitamin C, according to a scientific study.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scurvy was most common hundreds of years ago onboard ships undergoing long-haul journeys, when crews could go months without fresh fruit or vegetables.

Symptoms include bleeding gums, red or blue spots on the skin, lack of energy, and joint or muscle pain, as well as skin that bruises easily.

But now, researchers claim, the cost of living is causing people to neglect their diets, with the risk of scurvy "re-emerging".

Writing in the journal BMJ Case Reports, scientists documented the case of a man who went to the doctor with an unexplained rash and bruising.

Read more: Starmer slams ‘shocking’ rise in Victorian era diseases as tens of thousands suffer since Sunak became PM

Read more: Millions to receive health-monitoring smartwatches as part of 10-year plan to save NHS

A doctor in the Royal Navy treating a sailor for scurvy
A doctor in the Royal Navy treating a sailor for scurvy. Picture: Alamy

Medical staff were left puzzled as test after test came back negative, while the man's condition continued to get worse.

Eventually they diagnosed scurvy after it emerged that he barely ate fruit or vegetables at all, living almost entirely on processed foods.

He was given Vitamin C tablets and his symptoms disappeared. In the heyday of the Royal Navy, sailors were required to take lemon or lime juice rations to ward off the disease, which killed more than two million sailors between the 16th and 18th centuries.

Other risk factors for scurvy include alcoholism, smoking, obesity, and having undergone weight-loss surgery.

Scurvy is still very rare in the UK, with just 171 cases reported last year. But that is significantly more than 2007-8, when 63 cases were reported.

Ben Kentish: "Scurvy, Rickets, Malnutrition... what's happening?"

The author of the study, Dr Andrew Dermawan, of the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Western Australia, wrote: "Scurvy is still seen as a disease of the past, especially in developed countries.

"However, sporadic cases of scurvy occur, especially in the elderly, patients with alcoholism and children with psychiatric or developmental problems.

"Scurvy is a re-emerging disease with the rising cost of living. It can present as early as a month after a vitamin C-deficient diet."

According to the NHS, scurvy symptoms to look out for include:

  • feeling very tired and weak all the time
  • feeling irritable and sad all the time
  • joint, muscle or leg pain
  • swollen, bleeding gums (sometimes teeth can fall out)
  • developing red or blue spots on the skin, usually on the legs and feet, although this may be less noticeable on brown or black skin
  • skin that bruises easily

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mark Rowley wants more protection for firearms officers after an armed policeman was acquitted of the murder of Chris Kaba

Give armed police more legal protection, says Met chief, as officer cleared of Chris Kaba murder forced into hiding

Starmer has insisted his relationship with Trump is not damaged by claims Labour is interfering with the US election

Starmer insists relationship with Trump not damaged by claims Labour are interfering in US election

Donanemab is set to be blocked for NHS use

'Best ever' Alzheimer's drug 'set to be blocked for NHS use' due to cost pressures

Crew members aboard a P-3C Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance plane of the German Navy

Germany spy planes to hunt Russian submarines from RAF base in Scotland

Chris Kaba

Met Police marksman cleared of murdering Chris Kaba forced into hiding after gangsters put £10k bounty on his head

Mcdonalds Double Quarter Pounder

McDonald's quarter pounder linked to E. coli outbreak in US which has killed one and sickened nearly 50

The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security

German spy planes to hunt Russian subs off Scotland, as minister hails deal to develop ‘weapons of the future'

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with serious head injuries in July in in Brantham, Suffolk

Man, 55, charged with murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose who was killed on dog walk

Trump has made a complaint to the

Trump campaign files complaint against 'far left' Labour Party's 'blatant foreign interference' in US election

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Killer nurse Lucy Letby could have accessed patient notes and baby death reports after she was taken off neonatal unit

The new “safe sex for seagulls” initiative looks to curb the seagull population in Blackpole

Seagull food could be laced with contraceptives to control population following attacks

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York

Parents pay tribute to seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Parents describe ‘panic’ before learning daughter, 9, was 'kidnapped' outside Harrods, court hears

Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner

The Traitors Finland postpones series finale after contestant allegedly murdered by partner

A body has been found in the search for missing mother Victoria Taylor

Body found in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor 'close to where her belongings were discovered'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tributes have been paid to a “well-loved” young footballer who died three days after being stabbed

Club pay tribute to 'well-loved' footballer, 20, following fatal stabbing in central London
Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine
Marius Gustavson

Six men jailed for role in 'gruesome' castration and 'human butchery' ring can appeal their sentences, court rules
Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks

Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife left 'dodgy' device at barracks in bomb hoax plot, court hears
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has argued that punishment outside of prison can be more restrictive than prison.

Time criminals spend under house arrest will rise to 12 months, Justice Secretary says

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Former boss of fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries has been arrested

Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested on sex trafficking charges

Meta is set to introduce facial recognition technology to crack down on celebrity advert scams

Facebook and Instagram launch technology to crack down on celebrity scam adverts

HM Wandsworth Prison is facing national scrutiny.

'They are caged like animals': HM Wandsworth staff reveals the shocking state of British prisons
Tesla used this AI-Generated image at their We, Robot event

Blade Runner 2049 creators sue Elon Musk over AI-generated Robotaxi images

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News