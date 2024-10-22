Seagull food could be laced with contraceptives to control population following attacks

22 October 2024, 20:27

The new “safe sex for seagulls” initiative looks to curb the seagull population in Blackpole
The new “safe sex for seagulls” initiative looks to curb the seagull population in Blackpole. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Seagull food could be laced with contraceptive pills to reduce their numbers after locals claimed they had become a “menace” in a West Midlands town.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new “safe sex for seagulls” initiative looks to curb the seagull population in Blackpole, Worcester, following reports of attacks on children and dogs.

The council has tried several methods to control the seagulls, including hiring hawks to scare them away and taking eggs from their nest.

However, Jill Desayrah, Labour councillor of Warndon and Elbury Park, said it was time for a new tactic with the population “getting out of hand”.

The majority of seagulls in Blackpole are lesser black-backed gulls
The majority of seagulls in Blackpole are lesser black-backed gulls. Picture: Alamy

“Many people contact me about the issues caused by having such a high concentration of gulls around Blackpole,” she said.

Ms Desayrah said lacing food with the birth control pill would be a way to “humanely reduce the number of gulls” with the method used to control pigeons in Barcelona and Venice.

She added: “They laced food that would be attractive to the gulls with contraceptives. I passed the idea on to Worcestershire Regulatory Services and they are following up on it, seeking permission from the relevant authority.

“I hope that one or a combination of these solutions will reduce the problem, because I do feel it’s necessary to do something as soon as possible.”

Read more: Multiple wild wallabies spotted in Nottinghamshire prompts wildlife experts to ask public to report new sightings

Read more: Police force apologises to family after putting down pet XL bully by mistake

The city’s annual gull population survey found that 376 pairs live in the Blackpole retail parks and industrial estates, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the city’s entire population and represents an increase of 3 per cent in the past year.

The majority of seagulls are lesser black-backed gulls, which are a protected species and are attracted to the area by its flat-roofed buildings and waste from the food outlets.

Worcestershire Regulatory Services receives complaints from residents about noise, faeces and the aggressive behaviour of seagulls during nesting season.

Earlier this year, an order banning people from feeding seagulls in the city centre was scrapped
Earlier this year, an order banning people from feeding seagulls in the city centre was scrapped. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this year, an order banning people from feeding seagulls in the city centre was scrapped.

Councillor Alan Amos, a former mayor of Worcester, criticised the decision to axe the feeding ban, saying it would lead to an increase in the number of seagulls, which he described as “vicious flying rats”.

“I have witnessed first-hand the problems the UK-wide epidemic is causing,” he said. “One shop owner told me he’d seen a gull ferociously attack a young girl in a pushchair, while a constituent emailed to say her dog had been attacked.”

An annual gull report will be presented to the city council’s environment committee on November 5 before it considers a gull management plan for 2025.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump has made a complaint to the

Trump campaign files complaint against Labour Party alleging 'blatant foreign interference' in US Election

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Killer nurse Lucy Letby could have accessed patient notes and baby death reports after she was taken off neonatal unit

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York

Parents pay tribute to seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Parents describe ‘panic’ before learning daughter, 9, was 'kidnapped' outside Harrods, court hears

Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner

The Traitors Finland postpones series finale after contestant allegedly murdered by partner

A body has been found in the search for missing mother Victoria Taylor

Body found in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor 'close to where her belongings were discovered'

Tributes have been paid to a “well-loved” young footballer who died three days after being stabbed

Club pay tribute to 'well-loved' footballer, 20, following fatal stabbing in central London

Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Marius Gustavson

Six men jailed for role in 'gruesome' castration and 'human butchery' ring can appeal their sentences, court rules

Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks

Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife left 'dodgy' device at barracks in bomb hoax plot, court hears

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has argued that punishment outside of prison can be more restrictive than prison.

Time criminals spend under house arrest will rise to 12 months, Justice Secretary says

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Former boss of fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries has been arrested

Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested on sex trafficking charges

Meta is set to introduce facial recognition technology to crack down on celebrity advert scams

Facebook and Instagram launch technology to crack down on celebrity scam adverts

HM Wandsworth Prison is facing national scrutiny.

'They are caged like animals': HM Wandsworth staff reveals the shocking state of British prisons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tesla used this AI-Generated image at their We, Robot event

Blade Runner 2049 creators sue Elon Musk over AI-generated Robotaxi images

Police have launched an urgent hunt after a woman and her four young children were reportedly forced into a van

Police launch hunt after woman and four young children 'forced into van'

Inmate Daniel Dowling-Brooks said "big up Keir Starmer" as he was freed

'Big up Sir Keir Starmer' says inmate freed early under Labour's early release scheme - as he's collected in a Bentley
The woman posted 'Too bad about the phone tho' after she was rescued

Woman stuck upside down between two boulders while trying to retrieve her phone

The moment a gunman thought to be Kaba opens fire in a crowded nightclub

Moment Chris Kaba 'shoots rival in crowded nightclub' just days before gangster was shot dead by police
Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters

Ads funded by Elon Musk tell voters Kamala Harris is both pro-Israel — and anti-Israel

Chris Kaba.

'You've been trained by Hollywood': Met's 'most controversial marksman' dismisses call for police to 'shoot lower'
Giovanni Pernice is returning to British screens

Axed Strictly star Giovanni Pernice 'wouldn't change' his teaching style after Amanda Abbington allegations
Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death

Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death
Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer

Harvey Weinstein 'diagnosed with rare bone marrow and blood cancer'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News