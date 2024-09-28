Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces further sexual assault allegations after 12th accuser files new lawsuit

28 September 2024, 09:21

The 12th and latest accuser claims she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes
The 12th and latest accuser claims she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes

By Will Conroy

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing further sexual assault allegations after being accused of drugging and raping a woman in another lawsuit filed in New York.

The 12th and latest accuser - identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe - claims she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes and became pregnant after one of the encounters.

She alleges after she became pregnant, she was harassed by one of his associates to have an abortion and later miscarried.

This comes following a series of similar legal cases brought by women against Combs, 54, who was arrested at a New York hotel last week on sex trafficking, drug possession and firearms offences. He continues to deny all allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

Combs, 54, was arrested at a New York hotel last week on sex trafficking, drug possession and firearms offences
Combs, 54, was arrested at a New York hotel last week on sex trafficking, drug possession and firearms offences. Picture: Alamy

The latest lawsuit was filed on Friday against Combs, his companies and several associates, and seeks undisclosed damages for physical injuries, severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety and other harm over a four-year period.

The woman claims she met Combs at an “overseas location” in 2020 and that the assaults and harassment continued through to July this year.

She says she was often coerced and harassed into travelling to Combs' homes in New York, Los Angeles and Miami and other cities, and during every visit the rapper would make her "perform a show" for him, according to the lawsuit.

The woman claims in her legal complaint that in one encounter alleged to have taken place in July 2022, she blacked out after being forced to take drugs that included ketamine.

She later allegedly took a pregnancy test and after telling Combs it was positive, an associate of the music producer repeatedly demanded she get an abortion. The lawsuit states she had a miscarriage.

The woman also alleges Combs and his associates tracked her location and monitored her conversations, and that the rapper discouraged her from working, giving her an "allowance" that he used to control her.

The woman claims she met Combs at an "overseas location" in 2020
The woman claims she met Combs at an “overseas location” in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Marie Napoli, one of the lawyers representing the woman, said in a statement: "No one is above the law. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean 'Diddy' Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”

Combs has been facing civil allegations including rape, sexual assault, and forced drugging since November 2023. He has denied all allegations contained in the 11 previous lawsuits.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking but remains jailed, having been denied bail. His attorney said he is innocent and will fight to clear his name.

A lawyer for Combs did not respond to the allegations made in Friday's lawsuit when contacted by the Associated Press news agency.

