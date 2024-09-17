US hip hop mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs denied bail and will remain jailed after sex trafficking and racketeering charges

17 September 2024, 21:53 | Updated: 17 September 2024, 21:58

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A New York judge has refused to grant bail to US music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, and ordered him to be sent to jail while he awaits his trial on sex trafficking charges.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will remain behind bars until his trial for sex trafficking charges begins.

Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky confirmed the decision after a lengthy debate between legal teams on Tuesday.

Prosecutors argued that Combs’ extreme wealth, which is reportedly around $1billion, and influence make him "extremely dangerous to the community."

Combs was denied bail after offering a bond worth $50 million

Combs had been arrested late on Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Grammy Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Alamy

His ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie is among several women who have made claims against him.

He has denied many of those allegations, and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the court that Combs would plead not guilty and that he would "fight like hell" to try to get his client released from custody.

Of Combs, Agnifilo said, "His spirits are good. He's confident."

Combs, 54, was recognised as one of the most influential figures in music before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

He founded the label Bad Boy records, and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars.

Also known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, he was a major icon in hip-hop in the 1990s and 2000s.

In November, his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years.

She accused Combs of coercing her and others into unwanted sex in drug-fuelled settings.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Picture: Getty

The suit was settled in one day but months later, CNN aired hotel security footage showing Combs punching and kicking Cassie and throwing her on the floor.

After the video aired, Combs apologised, saying, "I was disgusted when I did it."

However, Combs and his attorneys denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits.

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, said in a statement on Tuesday that "neither Ms Ventura nor I have any comment".

"We appreciate your understanding and if that changes, we will certainly let you know," he added.

Read more: Key employee who called the Titan unsafe says company only wanted to make money

Read more: Molly-Mae slaps down rumours of reconciliation with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury as she hails next chapter will be ‘best yet’

Sean Diddy Combs was accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse
Sean Diddy Combs was accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse. Picture: Alamy

A woman said Combs raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

A music producer sued, saying Combs forced him to have sex with prostitutes.

Another woman, April Lampros, said Combs subjected her to "terrifying sexual encounters," starting when she was a college student in 1994.

The AP does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Cassie and Lampros did.

Attorney for Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, Marc Agnifilo arriving at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday
Attorney for Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, Marc Agnifilo arriving at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Combs has gotten out of legal trouble before.

In 2001, he was acquitted of charges related to a Manhattan nightclub shooting two years earlier that injured three people.

His then-protege, Shyne, was convicted of assault and other charges and served around eight years in prison.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury reveals ‘hardest thing he’s ever done’ following Molly-Mae breakup

Sean Combs in sunglasses

Judge orders Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be jailed over sex trafficking charges

Balamory sign in Tobermory

Balamory set for return over 20 years after it originally aired

The boy threw bricks at a police vehicle on his 14th birthday

Teenage boy who joined riot on his 14th birthday sentenced for 'cowardly and shameful' behaviour

Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

Titan was 'abomination of a sub', crucial OceanGate witness claims

Ballerina Michaela DePrince and her mother

Mother of ballerina Michaela DePrince dies just one day after daughter's sudden death at 29

A supermoon shines on April 27, 2021 i

Rare supermoon and partial eclipse combination to be visible across the UK tonight

Donovan Kenlyn, 39, was found to have been insane when he punched and pushed three men at three different London Underground stations

'Dangerous' man who attacked three Tube passengers in 35-minute spree of unprovoked violence locked up indefinitely

A wounded man whose handheld pager exploded at al-Zahraa hospital in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon and Syria kills at least eight

2024 Liberal Democrat Conference - Day Four

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Liberal Democrat party conference

Gina Davidson says anything is still possible

Ten years on from the Scottish independence referendum anything is possible in Scottish politics

Liverpool fans in the KOP End

Liverpool FC 'devastated' as life-long fan killed in Italy ahead of AC Milan match

West Midlands Ambulance Service alerted officers to reports of the death of a baby at a property in Sherwin Road, Burslem, Staffordshire

Pair arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby boy

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell loses appeal against sex trafficking conviction

Cinnamon the capybara is currently on the loose in Shropshire

Desperate search under way for 'beloved capybara' that escaped from zoo and 'on the loose'

According to home secretary Yvette Cooper, the agency will 'deliver a major overhaul and upgrade in law enforcement against smugglers and trafficking gangs to boost our border security'

Government uses £75m from scrapped Rwanda plan to Border Security Command as part of 'autumn crime crackdown'

Latest News

See more Latest News

An LBC caller shared the shocking moment she discovered child sex abuse images on her ex-husband's computer

LBC caller shares harrowing moment she discovered child sex abuse images on ex-husband’s computer
A herd of elephants make their way through the Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe (AP Photo)

Zimbabwe and Namibia will kill scores of elephants to feed people facing drought

A wounded man whose handheld pager exploded in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Dozens wounded after pagers detonate in Lebanon, security officials say

Police drive in to the Mar-a-Lago estate of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt of Trump

Malian security personnel detaining a man (AP Photo)

Militants attack military training camp near airport in Mali’s capital

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Hundreds of Hezbollah operatives are said to have been affected

Nine people killed and almost 3,000 injured as Hezbollah vows retaliation after pagers explode in Lebanon
A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after being hit by a marked Metropolitan Police car on its way to an incident in east London

Teenager rushed to hospital after being hit by Metropolitan Police car in East London incident
Titanic tourist vessel deaths hearing

Key employee who called the Titan unsafe says company only wanted to make money

Opening ceremony of 2014 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow to host 2026 Commonwealth Games after rescue deal agreed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit