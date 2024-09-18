US hip hop mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs refused bail a second time after sex trafficking and racketeering charges

18 September 2024, 23:53

Depicted in this courtroom sketch, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, left, sits at the defense table with one of his attorneys, Teny Garagos, during his bail hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in New York.
Depicted in this courtroom sketch, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, left, sits at the defense table with one of his attorneys, Teny Garagos, during his bail hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in New York. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

US music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail for a second time as he awaits his trial on sex trafficking charges.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will remain behind bars until his trial for sex trafficking charges begins.

US district judge Andrew L Carter said on Wednesday that the government had proved "by clear and convincing evidence that there is no condition or set of conditions" that will ensure the safety of the community and that the hip-hop mogul will not tamper with witnesses.

Prosecutors argued that Combs’ extreme wealth, which is reportedly around $1billion, and influence make him "extremely dangerous to the community."

Combs, who pleaded not guilty, was denied bail after offering a bond worth $50 million on Tuesday.

Combs had been arrested late on Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Grammy Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Alamy

His ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie is among several women who have made claims against him.

He has denied many of those allegations, and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the court that Combs would plead not guilty and that he would "fight like hell" to try to get his client released from custody.

Of Combs, Agnifilo said, "His spirits are good. He's confident."

"I am feeling confident. We're going to go get Mr Combs out of jail," Mr Agnifilo said on his way into court on Wednesday.

He said Combs is "doing great, he's focused and he's ready for his hearing".

Combs, 54, was recognised as one of the most influential figures in music before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

He founded the label Bad Boy records, and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars.

Also known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, he was a major icon in hip-hop in the 1990s and 2000s.

In November, his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit saying he had beaten and raped her for years.

She accused Combs of coercing her and others into unwanted sex in drug-fuelled settings.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Picture: Getty

The suit was settled in one day but months later, CNN aired hotel security footage showing Combs punching and kicking Cassie and throwing her on the floor.

After the video aired, Combs apologised, saying, "I was disgusted when I did it."

However, Combs and his attorneys denied similar allegations made by others in a string of lawsuits.

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie, said in a statement on Tuesday that "neither Ms Ventura nor I have any comment".

"We appreciate your understanding and if that changes, we will certainly let you know," he added.

Sean Diddy Combs was accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse
Sean Diddy Combs was accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse. Picture: Alamy

A woman said Combs raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

A music producer sued, saying Combs forced him to have sex with prostitutes.

Another woman, April Lampros, said Combs subjected her to "terrifying sexual encounters," starting when she was a college student in 1994.

The AP does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Cassie and Lampros did.

Attorney for Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, Marc Agnifilo arriving at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday
Attorney for Sean 'P Diddy' Combs, Marc Agnifilo arriving at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Combs has gotten out of legal trouble before.

In 2001, he was acquitted of charges related to a Manhattan nightclub shooting two years earlier that injured three people.

His then-protege, Shyne, was convicted of assault and other charges and served around eight years in prison.

