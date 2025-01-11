Search area widened for missing Aberdeen sisters to coastline

11 January 2025, 20:31

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland/PA

By Charlie Duffield

Police have widened their search of the River Dee in Aberdeen as they continue to look for two sisters who disappeared four days ago.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were last seen on CCTV in the city's Market Street after leaving their home on Tuesday at around 2.12am.

The sisters crossed the Victoria Bridge to the Torry area and turned right on to a footpath next to the River Dee - heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Specialist search teams, police dogs and a marine unit have been assisting efforts to trace the pair, who are part of a set of triplets and originally from Hungary.

The River Dee remains the focus of the search as officers said no evidence has emerged suggesting the missing women left the immediate area.

Police Scotland is also liaising with authorities in Hungary to support the relatives of the two sisters as the search continues.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: "Eliza and Henrietta's family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.

"We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the inquiry.

"We are again urging the public to come forward with any information relating to Eliza and Henrietta's whereabouts.

"The focus of our search remains the River Dee and I would again ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

"Even if it doesn't seem significant, please pass any information on and let us be the judge of that.

"I would again urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday January 7 2025 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that time."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday January 7 2025.

