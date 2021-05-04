Breaking News

Two people seriously injured after explosion rips through house in Kent

Emergency services at the scene in Mill View in Ashford. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Two people have been seriously injured after an explosion ripped through a house in Kent.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the blast in Willesborough, Ashford shortly before 8am on Tuesday.

Several people were trapped and had to be freed by emergency services.

Initially it was unclear whether more people were trapped however police say all residents are now accounted for.

Kent Police said two people were seriously injured and have been taken to a London hospital.

Five more people were treated for less serious injuries.

Several people were being assessed at the scene by medics. Picture: PA

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the house that resulted from the explosion. Four fire engines were called to the scene.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang and feeling buildings shake in the area.

Chantal Weller, a local resident and journalism student, said she felt her house shake "like something had literally flown into the side of it".

The 20-year-old, who lives on the road adjacent to the house explosion, said: "There was a big shudder. I looked out the window and saw a lot of people looking down the road and looking worried.

"I walked out onto the street and could see lots of police cars whizzing past... there were people everywhere because of the school run."

Residents reported hearing a loud bang and feeling buildings shake in the area. Picture: PA

She said the scene was "hectic" with people panicking.

An evacuation zone has been set up around the house, approximately 200m in each direction, she added.

A centre has been set up by the Salvation Army at a local village hall to provide support to those who have been evacuated.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed ambulance crews including a Hazardous Area Response Team were in attendance.

More follows...