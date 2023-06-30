Search for missing Essex yachtsman Duncan Lougee called off after boat found floating in the sea with no sign of sailor

Duncan Lougee. Picture: Carter and Clarke/HM Coastguard

By Kit Heren

The search for a missing yachtsman has been called off after his boat was found floating empty off the coast of Cornwall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Duncan Lougee, from Dedham in Essex, was planning to sail from Cornwall to Ireland via the Scilly Isles.

Mr Lougee left Plymouth in the boat, called Minke, on June 18. He was supposed to arrive in Ireland on June 22.

But he never arrived and on June 29 coastguard rescue officials appealed for anyone who might have seen the vessel.

Search and rescue teams found Minke later on Thursday about 70 miles north-west of Trevose Head in Cornwall.

A statement from Maritime and Coast Guard Agency said: "The search for the yacht Minke and its skipper, who was taking part in the single-handed Jester Challenge, from Plymouth to Baltimore, Ireland, has been stood down.

Read more: Did ‘cavalier’ Titanic sub boss Stockton Rush lie about craft’s safety to persuade French dive expert to join trip?

Read more: OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was 'flustered' after sub's comms went out on test dive, says documentary cameraman

Duncan Lougee. Picture: Clarke and Carter

"The yacht was found yesterday (29 June) approx. 70 miles North West of Trevose Head, Cornwall, sadly the skipper was not on the vessel."

In a statement, Ireland's Coast Guard rescue boat RESCUE117 said: "Vessel overdue update: Our sister ship, Waterford based RESCUE117 has found the Minke, unfortunately there is no trace of crew on board.

Belfast Coastguard added: "Vessel has been located, enquiries still ongoing."

Mr Lougee is an "experienced yacht broker, boat builder and sailor" who had crossed the Atlantic alone and made three return trips from Plymouth to the Azores.

He is a director at Clarke & Carter yacht brokers, according to the company's website.

The company describes him as "a key member of the Suffolk team", adding that he brings "a huge technical knowledge of yacht construction gained from professional boat building over a number of years.

"He is our classic yacht expert and also a very experienced single handed sailor."

A spokesman for the company said: "We are deeply concerned for the wellbeing of Duncan.

"On behalf of the entire yachting community here in Suffolk, we would like to express our huge gratitude to the authorities for their ongoing search.

"Our priority at this time is supporting Duncan’s family."