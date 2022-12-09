Search to be called off for beloved fishermen who went missing after crash with ferry near Jersey

9 December 2022, 16:31

The search for Michael Michieli and two other fishermen will be called off this evening
The search for Michael Michieli and two other fishermen will be called off this evening. Picture: Family handout

By Kit Heren

The search for three fishermen who went missing after falling overboard when their boat collided with a ferry off the British coast will be called off this evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Commodore Goodwill, a freight ship owned by Condor Ferries, and an 18-metre fishing boat collided at about 5.30am on Thursday.

The captain, Michael "Mick" Michieli, and two other crew members, are all still missing.

William Jackson, from the Fresh Fish Company, said he had known Mr Michieli since childhood.

He said: "I've known him most of my life since I was a kid, he's part of the furniture down here, he's been here as long as I can remember as long as anyone can remember really.

The Commodore Goodwill (pictured) ferry collided with a fishing boat, which is thought to have sunk, triggering a search and rescue operation
The Commodore Goodwill (pictured) ferry collided with a fishing boat, which is thought to have sunk, triggering a search and rescue operation. Picture: Alamy

"He's probably one of the most prominent fishermen on the island and in the community. I was just shocked, absolutely shocked the whole thing didn't make any sense really.

Mr Jackson told the BBC: "He was here at four o'clock in the morning getting ready to go out and spirits were high and morale was high and there were perfect conditions, everyone was ready to go fishing and then you just hear that, and it's just sort of difficult to comprehend it."

Their boat sank in about 40 metres of water, which is too deep for divers to search without specialist equipment, the Jersey Coastguard said.

The Port of Jersey said in an update on Friday afternoon: "After careful analysis of [Jersey Coastguard's] findings, the search and rescue phase of the operation will draw to a close today at sunset.

Michael Michieli
Michael Michieli. Picture: Family handout

"All possible rescue activities will have been exhausted in an effort to find the three missing fishermen."

The coastguard added: "We are aware that this is very difficult for friends and family of the men, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic incident."

The port said it had hired a "remotely operated underwater craft" to carry out a more detailed search, arriving early next week.

RNLI's St Helier, the Guernsey lifeboat and French rescue helicopters all took part in the search mission alongside the coastguard and local fishing boats.

The Commodore Goodwill ferry, which was carrying five passengers and 24 crew members, is still under control of its crew and docked in Elizabeth Harbour in Jersey.

Because the ferry is registered in the Bahamas, the Bahamas Maritime Authority will run an investigation into the collision with the Jersey authorities. Condor Ferries said it would comply with any investigation.

Commercial shipping to and from Jersey has been rerouted to the eastern side of the island, and Commodore Goodwill remains docked in Saint Hellier, the capital of Jersey.

