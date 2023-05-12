Seating Harry away from William at Coronation was 'deliberate' as putting him with Waleses would have been 'impossible'

The decision to seat Harry away from Prince William and senior royals at the Coronation was "deliberate", as sitting him next to the Waleses would have been "impossible" a royal expert has said. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

The decision to seat Harry away from Prince William and senior royals at the Coronation was "deliberate", as sitting him next to the Waleses would have been "impossible" a royal expert has said.

Princes William and Harry were seated three rows apart at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey, with Harry sat beside his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Meghan sat out the service, remaining at the Sussexes' LA home with the couple's two children.

Harry didn't appear to have any interactions with William or Kate throughout the service, and left the UK shortly after the service.

But according to Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie Nicholl, the decision to place Harry away from the Cambridges wasn't a coincidence.

Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, she said it was a "deliberate seating plan" which "would have been overseen and approved".

She added: Harry is not a working member of the Royal Family anymore. You couldn't have put Harry alongside the Waleses, for the reasons we all know. It would have been impossible."

Harry was sat three rows back from older brother William at their father's coronation. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson, Harry wasn't concerned where he was put by organisers.

"The seating plan was agreed quite late, and I don't think Harry had much input; [it was a] 'sit me wherever you put me' type thing," he said. "You couldn't have put him next to the Waleses.

"Putting Harry with Princess Beatrice, Jack, Princess Eugenie. Harry was among friends and could have had private conversations with them."

Harry appeared relaxed. Picture: Getty

Shortly after the end of the service, Harry was seen in Heathrow as he rushed back to LA to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday with Meghan.

The Coronation was first time the pair in had been same room since the release of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare in January.

In the best-selling book, the Prince made sensational claims including accusing his older brother William of physically attacking him and teasing him about his panic attacks, and saying his father King Charles put his own interests above his youngest son's.

William kisses Charles during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. Picture: Getty

It comes after royal expert Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family has suggested this week that the feud between the couples may be too deep to ever truly fix.

"People I've spoken to who work for both William and Kate say this is never really going to be healed," he told The Express.

"Privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly, especially about the accusation William physically assaulted Harry. Apparently, William is furious."