Sadiq Khan's 'cycling tsar' punched in the face by cyclist after he confronted them for not stopping at zebra crossing

Deputy London mayor for Transport Seb Dance . Picture: Alamy/Google

By Kieran Kelly

The deputy London mayor for transport was punched in the face by a cyclist after he confronted them for failing to stop for pedestrians at a zebra crossing.

Seb Dance revealed he was attacked while on a bike last year as he watched them cycle through an 'Amsterdam-style' floating bus stop.

The bus stops have cycle lanes in between the pavement and bus stop island, joined together by a zebra crossing.

"I stopped and two of my fellow cyclists didn’t," he said in a video to blindness campaigners, The Telegraph reports.

Seb Dance, deputy mayor for Transport. Picture: Alamy

Amsterdam-style floating bus stop. Picture: Google

"I then caught up with them and remonstrated with them, and I was punched in the face for my efforts."

Mr Dance added that cyclists ignoring the rules was a "big problem" and that he reported the incident to the police.

A survey carried out this week found that eight per cent of cyclists give way to pedestrians, which they must do so according to the Highway Code.

Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has conceded that more needs to be done to ensure cyclists follow the rules.

Enforcing the rules is required, he said, with simply raising awareness not enough.

A review has now been launched following the incident involving Mr Dance.