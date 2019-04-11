Second Extension To Brexit A "Diplomatic Failure" Says Jeremy Corbyn

11 April 2019, 14:15

Jeremy Corbyn addresses the Commons
Jeremy Corbyn addresses the Commons. Picture: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at the Prime Minister following a meeting of EU leaders where a flexible Brexit extension was agreed until October 31st.

Speaking in the Commons Theresa May said she still wants the UK to leave the EU before the end of May to ensure that Britain doesn't have to take part in European Parliament elections.

While the deadline is six and a half months away, the deal agreed between the EU27 and the government was that the UK could leave earlier if MPs pass a withdrawal agreement.

The Labour leader said that it means the UK will now have to start the process of holding European Elections, which he referred to as an "extraordinary situation," as newly elected MEPs would not know if they were going to take their seats, or for how long.

"This second extension in the space of a fortnight represents not only a diplomatic failure but is another milestone in the Government’s mishandling of the entire Brexit process," said Mr Corbyn.

Speaking earlier the Prime Minister said that her priority was to deliver Brexit , "and to do so in an orderly way that does not disrupt people’s lives."

Earlier Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom confirmed that MPs will adjourn for the Easter break on Thursday.

“I can confirm that the house will rise at the close of business today,” she said, to cheers from MPs.

While talks between the government and Labour are expected to continue, the majority of MPs will have just over a week's break from Brexit drama.

Parliament will return on Tuesday, April 23rd.

