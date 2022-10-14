Second man charged after three 'have-a-go heroes' knifed in attempted Bishopsgate robbery

By Emma Soteriou

A second man has been charged after an alleged attempted robbery and knife attack in central London, which left three people needing hospital treatment and three more injured.

Tyrone Dean, 23, of Willow Walk, Haringey, north London, has been charged with two counts of robbery and three counts of grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident on October 6, City of London Police said.

He also faces two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B controlled drug.

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged with assisting an offender.

She has since been bailed, while Dean is being held in custody.

Another man, Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, was also previously charged over the alleged attack.

He is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

Parkinson is accused of slashing a man's face, which required 52 stitches.