Second man charged after three 'have-a-go heroes' knifed in attempted Bishopsgate robbery

14 October 2022, 19:43

A second man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate.
A second man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A second man has been charged after an alleged attempted robbery and knife attack in central London, which left three people needing hospital treatment and three more injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tyrone Dean, 23, of Willow Walk, Haringey, north London, has been charged with two counts of robbery and three counts of grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident on October 6, City of London Police said.

He also faces two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B controlled drug.

A 20-year-old woman has also been charged with assisting an offender.

She has since been bailed, while Dean is being held in custody.

Read more: Bishopsgate stabbing hero needed 52 stitches across his face, wife reveals

Read more: Man, 25, charged over Bishopsgate robbery in which three 'have-a-go heroes' were knifed

Another man, Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, was also previously charged over the alleged attack.

He is accused of conspiracy to commit robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

Parkinson is accused of slashing a man's face, which required 52 stitches.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stock image of fire fighters tackle a simulated blaze during training at Cardiff Wales, UK.

Firefighter strength tests made easier in bid to recruit more women into rescue service

1

Putin warns a NATO-Russia clash would bring 'global catastrophe' as mobilisation set to end in two weeks

Breaking
Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

A huge queue of people in Victoria Tower Gardens outside the Palace of Westminster.

Man admits sexually assaulting woman in queue to attend the Queen's lying in state

Andrew Marr reacts to the chaos engulfing the government

Andrew Marr: This government just isn't working

West Ham United v RSC Anderlecht: Group B - UEFA Europa Conference League

Four police officers injured and 13 arrests made after crowd trouble at West Ham v Anderlecht clash

Liz Truss Holds Press Conference After Sacking Her Chancellor

Drop in pound accelerated when PM Liz Truss spoke to announce another embarrassing tax U-turn

1

'Stay out of Stop the Oil protests': Met tells drivers not to 'self-police' when eco-mob block roads

The 18-year-old Princess is the heir to the Dutch throne

Teenage Dutch princess forced to leave student home over kidnap fears

Liz Truss has reversed her flagship tax policy

'We went too far, too fast': PM Truss confirms humiliating tax u-turn after sacking chancellor Kwarteng

Neil Maxwell has been named as the prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation

Prime suspect in Leah Croucher murder named as sex offender who killed himself

A senior coroner has suggested separating content seen by adults and children following the inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell.

Senior coroner urges review into children's social media access after inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell

Andrew Marr says Liz Truss is 'toast'

Liz Truss 'will resign this afternoon or be gone within the next two weeks', says Andrew Marr

1

Jeremy Hunt appointed Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng sacked

Sadiq Khan fireworks

London’s New Year’s Eve firework display to return after two years of Covid cancellations

Eleven strategic bombers - Tu-160s in red and Tu-95s in yellow - were spotted near the Norwegian border

Putin deploys 11 nuclear bombers just 20 miles from Nato border as Ukraine tensions rise

Latest News

See more Latest News

Malta Journalist Slain Trial

Brothers given 40-year jail terms for murdering Maltese journalist

Eurovision 2023

North Macedonia to miss Eurovision due to energy crisis

Italy Russel Crowe

Gladiator star Russell Crowe named ‘ambassador of Rome in the world’

Malta Journalist Slain Trial

Brothers admit murdering Maltese journalist in sudden change to pleas

Philanthropy Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton receives philanthropy award for children’s book programme

Raleigh Shooting 10

15-year-old arrested after five shot dead in North Carolina

Israel Palestinians

Two Palestinians killed by Israelis after raid in refugee camp

Vladimir Putin

Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in two weeks

Daphne Caruana Galizia

Pair go on trial accused of assassinating Maltese anti-corruption reporter

Joe Biden pops out for tacos

Biden pushes lower prescription drug costs in mid-term campaign

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM
Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit