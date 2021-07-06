Second man charged over Chris Whitty incident in London park

Video footage showed Chris Whitty being accosted in London. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A second man has been charged after England's Chief Medical Officer professor Chris Whitty was accosted in a park in London.

Jonathan Chew, 24 (28.04.97) of no fixed address has been charged with common assault and obstructing police, after the incident involving Prof Whitty.

He was charged on 5 July and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 6 July.

Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way, Romford was charged with common assault on Thursday evening.

He was charged by postal requisition and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 July.

An investigation was launched after officers were made aware of Mr Whitty being accosted by a group of men at around 7.20pm on 27 June in St James' Park, London.

Police spoke to Mr Whitty, who did not suffer any injuries, and checked his welfare.

They reviewed video footage which emerged after the incident and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team.

Enquiries continue.