More mice released in McDonald's: Second restaurant targeted after Palestine activist slams chain's 'Israel support'
31 October 2023, 21:28 | Updated: 31 October 2023, 23:19
A second McDonald's restaurant in Birmingham has been hit with a rodent infestation, just one day after dozens of mice were let loose in a restaurant over the chain's 'support for Israel'.
New footage posted on Tuesday shows a struggling McDonald's worker trying to trap dozens of mice underneath a plastic box at a branch in Perry Bar, Birmingham.
It comes after a video posted last night showed a man with a 'Free Palestine' number plate pulling up outside of a McDonald's in Star City, also in Birmingham, carrying boxes filled with mice.
It is unclear if the two incidents are linked.
In yesterday's video, the man also appears to be wearing a Palestine flag on his head as he walks into the McDonald's.
The man then shows a group of young teenagers the rodents, before throwing them onto the floor.
“We are aware of a second incident in one of our Birmingham restaurants. Following the latest occurrence earlier today, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have carried out a full inspection," a spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC.
"We are working with West Midlands police on both incidents.”
🍔 🐀 MORE mice released in Perry Bar McDonald's Birmingham In protest of the conflict between Palestine and Israel .— London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 31, 2023
Via @Birmzisgrime_ pic.twitter.com/ISafGxiwTl
The mice are thrown towards two women standing at a self-order kiosk.
A man at the end can be heard shouting 'Free f**king Palestine' and 'F**k Israel'.
They then start to scurry around the restaurant as customers look on in horror.
West Midlands police said they were investigating yesterday's footage as a 'public nuisance offence'.
"We understand the distress this will have caused and it's not acceptable in any circumstances…we've active lines on enquiries to identify, and then arrest, who was involved," a spokesperson said.
Warning: footage below contains strong language
Rats let loose in Birmingham McDonald's
LBC has contacted West Midlands Police for comment on today's incident.