More mice released in McDonald's: Second restaurant targeted after Palestine activist slams chain's 'Israel support'

Dozens of 'rats' were let loose in a Birmingham McDonald's on Tuesday - after rats were let loose in a separate McDonald's on Monday. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

A second McDonald's restaurant in Birmingham has been hit with a rodent infestation, just one day after dozens of mice were let loose in a restaurant over the chain's 'support for Israel'.

New footage posted on Tuesday shows a struggling McDonald's worker trying to trap dozens of mice underneath a plastic box at a branch in Perry Bar, Birmingham.

It comes after a video posted last night showed a man with a 'Free Palestine' number plate pulling up outside of a McDonald's in Star City, also in Birmingham, carrying boxes filled with mice.

It is unclear if the two incidents are linked.

In yesterday's video, the man also appears to be wearing a Palestine flag on his head as he walks into the McDonald's.

The man then shows a group of young teenagers the rodents, before throwing them onto the floor.

“We are aware of a second incident in one of our Birmingham restaurants. Following the latest occurrence earlier today, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have carried out a full inspection," a spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC.

"We are working with West Midlands police on both incidents.”

🍔 🐀 MORE mice released in Perry Bar McDonald's Birmingham In protest of the conflict between Palestine and Israel .



Via @Birmzisgrime_ pic.twitter.com/ISafGxiwTl — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 31, 2023

The mice are thrown towards two women standing at a self-order kiosk.

A man at the end can be heard shouting 'Free f**king Palestine' and 'F**k Israel'.

They then start to scurry around the restaurant as customers look on in horror.

West Midlands police said they were investigating yesterday's footage as a 'public nuisance offence'.

"We understand the distress this will have caused and it's not acceptable in any circumstances…we've active lines on enquiries to identify, and then arrest, who was involved," a spokesperson said.

Warning: footage below contains strong language

Rats let loose in Birmingham McDonald's

LBC has contacted West Midlands Police for comment on today's incident.